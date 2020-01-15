Mountain House Debuting Four New Home Communities

"Homebuyers are going to love these new home collections that offer something for every buyer," said James Fletcher, Northern California Division President. "They blend striking architecture with versatile layouts featuring generous great rooms, open lofts and more."

MORE ABOUT COLLEGE PARK AT MOUNTAIN HOUSE:

New homes from the high $500s

Two-story floor plans, up to 3,490 sq. ft.

Four collections with eight model homes

Top-rated schools in the Lammersville Unified School District, including two in the neighborhood

Master-planned amenities and events

Sprawling parks with sports fields and courts

Convenient access to I-205, I-580 and Highway 4

Location: 1755 S. Central Parkway, Mountain House, CA 95391

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

