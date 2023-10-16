Mountain Laurel Recovery Center is Recognized on Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 List

News provided by

Mountain Laurel Recovery Center

16 Oct, 2023, 08:15 ET

WESTFIELD, Pa., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Laurel Recovery Center has been recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on August 16, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 list highlights the nation's top facilities based on quality of service, reputation, and accreditation relative to in state competition. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the survey. The evaluation process was comprised of three steps:

  • Recommendations from Peers: Over 4,000 medical professionals (therapists, counselors, medical doctors) and managers/administrators who work in addiction treatment facilities were invited to an online survey. Recommendations for their employer were not allowed.
  • Quality Score: Participants were also asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of rehabilitation facilities.
  • Accreditation Score: Accreditation data on addiction treatment centers provided by The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Being recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 is verification of the years of hard work and commitment provided by the team at Mountain Laurel Recovery Center.

"At Mountain Laurel, we are dedicated to providing excellent care to our clients," says Todd Barton, Chief Executive Officer. "Our overriding goal is to help restore individual who come to us to a healthier, happier, and more productive life, free from dependence on alcohol, addictive chemicals, and the destructive behaviors associated with addiction. This award is a public affirmation that our team is living up to that goal. We couldn't be prouder of the work they do every day." 

About Mountain Laurel Recovery Center

Mountain Laurel Recovery Center utilizes holistic approaches in substance use disorder treatment. The goal is to build a strength-based approach for each person using individual counseling to make the connection between personal identities, improve relationships with family and strengthen the concept of self. We want to see every individual gain insight into themselves, develop supportive relationships, and take positive steps in personal growth in their recovery process.

For more information, please visit https://MountainLaurelRecoveryCenter.com

SOURCE Mountain Laurel Recovery Center

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.