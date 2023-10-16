Mountain Laurel Recovery Center is Recognized on Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 List

WESTFIELD, Pa., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Laurel Recovery Center has been recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on August 16, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 list highlights the nation's top facilities based on quality of service, reputation, and accreditation relative to in state competition. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the survey. The evaluation process was comprised of three steps:

Recommendations from Peers: Over 4,000 medical professionals (therapists, counselors, medical doctors) and managers/administrators who work in addiction treatment facilities were invited to an online survey. Recommendations for their employer were not allowed.

Over 4,000 medical professionals (therapists, counselors, medical doctors) and managers/administrators who work in addiction treatment facilities were invited to an online survey. Recommendations for their employer were not allowed. Quality Score: Participants were also asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of rehabilitation facilities.

Participants were also asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of rehabilitation facilities. Accreditation Score: Accreditation data on addiction treatment centers provided by The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Being recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 is verification of the years of hard work and commitment provided by the team at Mountain Laurel Recovery Center.

"At Mountain Laurel, we are dedicated to providing excellent care to our clients," says Todd Barton, Chief Executive Officer. "Our overriding goal is to help restore individual who come to us to a healthier, happier, and more productive life, free from dependence on alcohol, addictive chemicals, and the destructive behaviors associated with addiction. This award is a public affirmation that our team is living up to that goal. We couldn't be prouder of the work they do every day."

About Mountain Laurel Recovery Center

Mountain Laurel Recovery Center utilizes holistic approaches in substance use disorder treatment. The goal is to build a strength-based approach for each person using individual counseling to make the connection between personal identities, improve relationships with family and strengthen the concept of self. We want to see every individual gain insight into themselves, develop supportive relationships, and take positive steps in personal growth in their recovery process.

