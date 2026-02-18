Mountain Life Insurance Company Sets the Standard for Best-in-Class Service in the Insurance Industry

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Life Insurance Company today reinforced its continued commitment to delivering what many agents already consider the best service in the insurance industry, driven by speed, accessibility, and a truly personal approach to agent support.

Unlike many carriers that outsource key functions, all agent onboarding and administrative services at Mountain Life are completed entirely in-house from the Company's headquarters in Lexington. This centralized, hands-on model allows Mountain Life to move faster, communicate more clearly, and maintain full accountability at every stage of the process.

Mountain Life is known for exceptionally fast application processing and commission payments. Agents can generally expect to receive their commissions within one week after policy issue, setting Mountain Life apart in an industry often marked by delays and red tape.

Equally important is access. Agents working with Mountain Life are never routed through call centers or generic inboxes. Instead, they have direct phone and email access to Michael Noyes, Head of Sales, and his dedicated in-house team, ensuring real-time answers and personalized support when it matters most.

Currently licensed to conduct business in 24 states, Mountain Life continues to expand its footprint while maintaining the service-first culture that defines the Company.

"Our philosophy is simple," said Michael Noyes. "Agents deserve speed, transparency, and real relationships. That's exactly what we deliver—every application, every call, every time."

Mountain Life's commitment to excellence is captured in its bold tagline:

"If you're not getting the best service in the industry, you're not dealing with Mountain Life."

For agents seeking a carrier that values responsiveness, accountability, and partnership, Mountain Life Insurance Company continues to raise the bar for what best-in-class service truly means.

For more information please visit https://mountainlife.com or contact Michael Noyes, at [email protected].

SOURCE Mountain Life Insurance Company