Mountain Parks Electric selects internet service provider Conexon Connect to deliver world-class broadband throughout its rural Colorado territory

Second Connect fiber-to-the-home network in Colorado will span five counties to reach 18,000 homes and businesses served by the cooperative

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexon Connect, the internet service provider (ISP) formed by rural fiber-optic network leader Conexon, has been selected by Mountain Parks Electric (MPE), headquartered in Granby, Co., to deliver high-speed fiber internet access to members across its Colorado territory, including homes and businesses in Grand and Jackson counties, as well as parts of Larimer, Routt and Summit counties.

The Conexon Connect network will deliver fiber-to-the-home internet service access across 4,000 square miles of Rocky Mountain terrain to reach over 18,000 MPE members.

"From the time of Conexon's earliest fiber construction projects, we have advised electric cooperatives that the fiber networks should be built to be used for electric purposes," Conexon co-CEO Jonathan Chambers said. "Just as the fiber is 'future-proof' with respect to broadband, it will also be future-proof for any and all smart grid applications, as long as the fiber is built all the way to the electric meter.

"Furthermore, when designing a fiber backbone to connect electric substations, the backbone should be designed to enable broadband to every co-op member. That is precisely what Mountain Parks Electric did. Together, we built a fiber backbone for the electric network. We did so in a way that will allow us to build quickly and efficiently so that all members will soon get access to world-class broadband."

The relationship with MPE expands Conexon Connect's footprint in Colorado, marking the second cooperative collaboration in the state. In 2021, Connect announced a partnership with Mountain View Electric Association to serve its members. With the current Colorado projects, Connect will ultimately reach nearly 75,000 Coloradans with access to multi-gigabit-speed internet service.

"We are pleased to announce this important partnership. Through our agreement with Conexon Connect, we are able to fully realize the value of our middle-mile fiber network," MPE General Manager Virginia Harman said. "MPE is leveraging our fiber asset to ensure that our members have access to true high-speed internet service through Conexon Connect."

MPE began work on its middle-mile fiber network in 2019 to connect its substations and in-line electrical devices. That network was completed in 2023, and the excess fiber is being leased by Conexon as part of its planned fiber-to-the-home build-out.

The ultra-fast fiber-optic network will offer MPE members access to symmetrical (same upload and download speeds) multi-gigabit internet capabilities – among the fastest and most robust in the nation. Additionally, it will provide reliable, clear phone service and enable the benefits of smart grid capabilities to the electrical infrastructure, including improved power outage response times, better load balancing, more efficient electricity delivery and more. Mountain Parks Electric members can call 844-542-6663 or visit ConexonConnect.com to learn more.

"The partnerships between Conexon Connect and electric cooperatives across the country continue to grow. We are committed to expanding high-speed internet access across the unique and rural Rocky Mountain terrain, just as MPE did when it brought electricity to residents in this part of the country," Conexon Founding Partner and co-CEO Randy Klindt said. "Our fiber network has been proven to open many new doors for communications, education, commerce, and growth. We are excited to see where these opportunities take MPE members."

About Conexon

Conexon is an industry-leading broadband network design, construction and operations firm working with electric cooperatives, communities and other entities to deploy fiber to the home across rural America. Since its inception a decade ago, Conexon has collaborated with electric cooperatives across 80 markets to launch and deploy fiber-to-the-home networks in their territories, with more than 20 projects now reaching 100 percent of members. The company's internet service provider, Connect, today delivers multi-gigabit-speed internet across many of those markets. Through Conexon's work with its partners, nearly 3 million rural Americans now have access to fiber to the home, with more than 1.1 million connected. The company has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber and builds more than 50,000 miles annually. With more than $2 billion in federal, state, and local grants and subsidies for FTTH projects, Conexon and its partners have collectively secured more federal broadband funding for fiber construction than any other group in the country.

About Conexon Connect

Conexon Connect, the fiber-to-the-home internet service provider (ISP) formed and operated by Conexon, is an emerging leader in rural broadband. Like Conexon, Connect works predominantly with electric cooperatives and communities, building networks using Conexon's proven methodology and architecture that leverage existing infrastructure to power reliable and affordable 100 percent fiber broadband service for rural homes and businesses. Connect currently operates in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri.

About Mountain Parks Electric

Mountain Parks Electric, Inc. (MPE) is a member-owned electric utility cooperative. Established in 1946 in Walden, Colorado, MPE has been headquartered in Granby since 1953 with a service center in Walden. MPE serves approximately 18,000 members through more than 22,000 meters across approximately 4,000 square miles of Rocky Mountain terrain, including all of Grand and Jackson counties, as well as parts of Larimer, Routt and Summit counties.

