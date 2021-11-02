Mountain Radiance Announces New Ownership and Location

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Radiance , a boutique medical spa in Asheville, NC, has been providing high-quality cosmetic medical care to locals and visitors since 2008. Earlier this year, the practice was purchased by Asheville-based doctors Dr. Mark Chandler and Dr. Andrew "AJ" Grein with the intention of continuing to provide the non-surgical aesthetic treatments Mountain Radiance's patients know and love—plus a few new ones—with an individualized, whole-patient approach.

Dr. Mark R. Chandler and Dr. Andrew J. Grein are the new owners of Mountain Radiance, a medical spa in Asheville, NC

"We are pleased to continue offering the cosmetic injections and laser hair removal treatments our patients regularly come to us for, and look forward to adding additional aesthetic procedures and therapeutic massage in the future. Dr. Grein and I are dedicated to creating a safe, warm, and relaxing environment where everyone feels comfortable and well-cared for," says Dr. Chandler.

Mountain Radiance announces new location and expanded services

Mountain Radiance has announced it will move to 7 Yorkshire Street in Asheville's Biltmore Professional Court on November 1, 2021. The new location will feature a larger space, on-site parking, and convenient access to downtown Asheville and the interstate. In addition to the new location, the medical spa is welcoming new cosmetic injectors to the team, and has plans to offer several new aesthetic services as well as massage therapy.

"We're excited to move into a more spacious and accessible location, and welcome new, highly-qualified medical injectors. Having a larger facility and team will allow us to offer our patients more convenient appointment options and expanded aesthetic services to complement the treatments they already love," says Dr. Grein.

About Dr. Mark R. Chandler

Dr. Mark R. Chandler comes to Mountain Radiance with an extensive background in Emergency Medicine, having spent more than 8 years as an ER doctor and gaining board certification from the American Board of Emergency Medicine in 2017. Dr. Chandler completed his bachelor's degree from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA, and attended medical school at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

"Helping patients recover from severe trauma inspired me to practice aesthetic medicine. I realized that I could help people achieve the satisfaction of loving the person they see in the mirror every day outside of the ER, as well," says Dr. Chandler.

About Dr. Andrew J. Grein

Dr. Andrew J. Grein, or "Dr. AJ," as his patients call him, brings over 20 years of medical experience to Mountain Radiance. Dr. Grein completed his bachelor's degree from Hanover College in Hanover, IN, and studied Pediatrics and Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine. Dr. Grein is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.

Dr. Grein explains that the high level of detail and new technologies involved in caring for newborns primed his interest in aesthetic medicine. "As someone who is very detail-oriented and results-driven, I find helping people look and feel their best to be incredibly rewarding. The aesthetics industry is constantly evolving, and I enjoy the challenge of staying up-to-date on the latest trends and techniques," he says.

Enhancing patients' natural beauty in Asheville

Dr. Chandler and Dr. Grein say that their Asheville patients tend to want more subtle and natural-looking results from their cosmetic treatments than other areas of the country, which both doctors feel very comfortable delivering. "We're grateful that our approach to enhancing people's natural beauty is in line with the aesthetic of our Asheville clientele. Dr. Grein and I are grateful for the opportunity to purchase Mountain Radiance and continue offering the best in cosmetic treatments to the Asheville community," says Dr. Chandler.

About Mountain Radiance

Mountain Radiance is an upscale medical spa in Asheville, North Carolina, specializing in BOTOX®, Juvéderm® dermal fillers, laser hair removal, and IPL photo facials. Mountain Radiance is owned and operated by Dr. Mark Chandler and Dr. Andrew Grein and is located at 7 Yorkshire St Ste 102, Asheville, NC 28803. For more information, visit www.mountainradiance.com .

Media contact: Dr. Mark Chandler and Dr. Andrew Grein, (828) 627-2711.

