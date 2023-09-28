Mountain Travel Sobek Announces Top 6 New Adventures for 2024

News provided by

Mountain Travel Sobek

28 Sep, 2023, 10:03 ET

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure enthusiasts and travelers seeking unparalleled experiences are in for a treat as Mountain Travel Sobek – The Adventure Company™ unveils its much-anticipated top new adventures for 2024. Renowned for creating extraordinary journeys that blend active exploration with cultural immersion, the adventure travel pioneer continues to set new standards in the industry.

  1. Luxury Patagonia Hiking: This luxurious new once-in-a-lifetime trip offers exclusive accommodations, gourmet dining, and breathtaking treks through the iconic landscapes of Torres del Paine National Park in Chile and Los Glaciares National Park in Argentina. A must-do for the hiking enthusiast who is looking for indulgent comfort and cuisine at the end of each day!

  2. El Camino Portugués: For pilgrims and history buffs alike, the Camino Portugués route promises an unforgettable hiking journey from Lisbon (Portugal) to Santiago de Compostela (Spain). Walk through picturesque Portuguese landscapes, uncovering centuries of heritage and spirituality along the way.

  3. Luxury Galápagos & Ecuadorian Cloud Forest: Delve into the unique ecosystems of the Galápagos Islands and Ecuador's Andean cloud forest in comfort and refinement on this luxury small-group adventure. Snorkel with marine life, hike volcanic terrain, and gain insights from expert naturalist guides.

  4. Norway Mountains & Fjords: Discover the wonders of Norway on foot, by kayak and by train, on this awe-inspiring adventure. Follow the Old King's Road and bask in the breathtaking beauty of UNESCO-listed Geirangerfjord as you tap into your inner Viking.

  5. West Africa Ghana, Togo & Benin: Feel the soulful spirit of West Africa on this immersive multi-country adventure brimming with ancient festivals, colorful masks, traditional art forms, and Voodoo. Experience a diversity of cultures and history in one multi-country adventure.

  6. Texas Big Bend National Park: Explore rugged canyons of the Rio Grande in Big Bend National Park—a true gem of the American Southwest—and summit Emory Peak in the Chisos Mountains. Stargaze at night and end your trip in vibrant Marfa, Texas. 

"We are thrilled to introduce these meticulously crafted journeys, designed to inspire a deeper connection with the world around us," says Massimo Prioreschi, CEO of Mountain Travel Sobek. "These new adventures provide unforgettable experiences that blend adventure, cultural immersion, and luxury."

With over five decades of expertise, Mountain Travel Sobek continues to redefine adventure travel. For more information and booking details, please visit www.mtsobek.com.

SOURCE Mountain Travel Sobek

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.