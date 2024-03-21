New US Wilderness Hiking from Adventure Pioneers MT Sobek

Spend six spectacular days exploring Big Bend's rugged wilderness trails in the company of MT Sobek's expert guides. Post this

Spend six spectacular and well-paced days exploring Big Bend's rugged wilderness trails in the company of MT Sobek's expert guides. Learn about the natural, geologic, and human history of the Chihuahuan Desert, and summit Emory Peak, the highest point in the Chisos Mountains at 7,825 feet. Experience desert canyons and marvel at Santa Elena Canyon rising above the Rio Grande. Whether you're a seasoned hiker or a nature enthusiast seeking a warm-weather escape, Big Bend National Park is a perfect adventure destination.

MT Sobek's US adventures are meticulously crafted to offer a blend of adrenaline-pumping excitement and profound moments of connection with nature. Whether rafting the untamed rapids of Idaho's Middle Fork of the Salmon River or exploring the Last Fronter landscapes of Alaska, these journeys with MT Sobek promise unforgettable experiences and unparalleled access to some of the most remote and awe-inspiring terrain on Earth.

"Exploration is in our DNA," says Massimo Prioreschi, CEO of MT Sobek. "From our pioneering roots to our unwavering commitment to sustainable travel, we continue to push the boundaries of adventure with each new trip, offering our travelers the opportunity to unplug from daily life and immerse themselves in the true essence of the wilderness."

"We believe that true adventure goes hand in hand with responsible stewardship," adds Seth Heald, Senior Director of North America Operations. "By forging meaningful partnerships with local stakeholders and Indigenous peoples, we are able to venture deep into the last frontiers while protecting the pristine beauty of these wilderness areas for generations to come."

For over 55 years MT Sobek has ventured into lesser-known destinations and thrived on providing experiences that go way beyond the ordinary. Their local expert guides understand the allure of the wilderness and ensure a safe and immersive journey into the heart of these pristine landscapes.

SOURCE Mountain Travel Sobek