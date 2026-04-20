Mountain Vector Energy Launches Cufflink Nova™ - Secure AI Designed to Cut Utility Costs and Ease Operational Burden for Education, Healthcare, Industrial, and Utility Organizations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Vector Energy today announced the launch of Cufflink Nova™, a secure, cloud-based artificial intelligence solution designed to help organizations reduce utility spending, optimize solar, battery and cogen assets, while optimizing resources.

Cufflink® Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mountain Vector Energy)

Built on the Cufflink® energy management platform, Cufflink Nova transforms complex energy and water data into clear, actionable intelligence, significantly reducing the burden on the organization. The solution is purpose-built for organizations that must manage rising energy costs and operational demands with lean teams.

Unlike general AI tools, Cufflink Nova is a private, enterprise-grade AI. It operates securely within the Cufflink platform, is rooted entirely in customer data and does not expose customer's sensitive information. Organizations can ask questions in plain words and receive immediate answers tied directly to their facilities energy and water performance from enterprise to meter level.

Cufflink Nova delivers insight at every level of the entire facility portfolio, helping organizations understand costs, identify anomalies, forecast budgets, and track sustainability metrics in seconds instead of days or weeks. Tasks that once required experienced analysts and manual reporting are now automated, freeing staff to focus on strategic initiatives rather than routine operational work.

For organizations investing in renewable energy, Cufflink Nova provides critical visibility into how building, solar, and battery systems perform together. The AI evaluates how renewable systems are performing versus their expected outcomes, highlights underperformance, and provides charge and discharge patterns, helping teams maximize returns on capital investments without constant monitoring.

Cufflink Nova also accelerates reporting for budgets, tariff and rate changes, sustainability programs, and executive leadership. Reports can be generated quickly, summarizing key metrics and identifying opportunities to reduce waste and control costs; capabilities especially valuable for organizations facing competing priorities.

Cufflink Nova complements Mountain Vector Energy's existing AI offerings, including Cufflink Vision™, which uses AI to eliminate manual utility bill data entry. Together, these solutions streamline some of the most time-consuming aspects of energy management, enabling organizations to operate smarter, faster and with fewer resources.

"Our customers are being asked to do more with less," said Steve Kiziuk, CEO of Mountain Vector Energy. "Cufflink Nova brings trustworthy, secure AI into daily energy and water operations, helping organizations reduce cost, measure investment performance, and make confident decisions. We are speeding up 'data to decision' for our customers."

The Cufflink platform is deployed nationally across education, healthcare, utility, and industrial sectors, managing more than 1,200 facilities, 6,100 utility accounts, 11,700 connected devices and nearly 95 million square feet nationwide.

Cufflink Nova will be showcased at the Council of the Great City Schools Chief Operating Officer and Operational Directors Conference in Detroit, MI April 21 – 25, 2026.

For more information, visit www.cufflinkos.com.

About:

Mountain Vector Energy is a national leader in energy and water optimization for large organizations. Their Cufflink energy and water management platform delivers AI-enabled analytics that turn complex energy and water data into decisions you can trust with real insights in real time.

Contact

Aislin Cooper

505‑377‑0041

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SOURCE Mountain Vector Energy