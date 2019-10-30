MountainWest Capital Network Names Podium as Utah's Fastest-Growing Company at 25th Annual Utah 100 Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today announced Podium is the fastest growing company in Utah at the annual Utah 100 Awards event. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Utah 100, MWCN's annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state.

"We commend Podium for its tremendous growth this year and the impact it has made on our community since its inception," said Ryan Dent, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Each of our honorees are continuing to elevate Utah's economy, as well as our profile nationally and internationally."

For its 25th annual awards, MWCN updated its award criteria to better reflect Utah's strong economy and the thriving entrepreneurial culture that has made the state one of the top places in the nation for business success. During the awards banquet, MWCN also honored John Knab, the founder of the Utah 100, for his contributions to recognizing and furthering Utah's business environment.

In addition to ranking the 100 fastest-growing companies by looking at revenue from both a percentage increase and a dollar increase over a five year period through 2018, MWCN also recognized 15 companies that have seen the greatest total dollar revenue growth over the same five year period. MWCN also named 18 startups to the Emerging Elite, which identifies younger organizations with less than five years that show the most promise of future growth.

The full list of the Utah 100 (by rank):

1. Podium

2. Investview, Inc.

3. American Business Brokers

4. Zulu Marketing

5. Qualtry

6. SimpleNexus

7. Beddy's

8. Tranont

9. CircusTrix

10. HealthEquity

11. Instructure, Inc.

12. Signs.com

13. Weave

14. Dental Intelligence

15. Packsize International

16. Pluralsight

17. Sportsman's Warehouse

18. Walker Edison

19. Saniderm Medical

20. Four Foods Group

21. Incorporate Massage

22. Lucid

23. Collective Medical Technologies, Inc.

24. Health Catalyst

25. Workfront

26. Flex Fleet Rental, LLC

27. HZO, Inc.

28. Conservice

29. Control4

30. Peak Capital Partners

31. Biomerics, LLC

32. FireFly Automatix, Inc.

33. Strike Visuals

34. Nu Skin

35. Foursight Capital

36. Nena and Co.

37. Xyngular

38. GoReact

39. eAssist, Inc.

40. Campman

41. SEO Werkz

42. Lendio

43. Klymit

44. ObservePoint

45. Osmond Marketing

46. Beauty Industry Group

47. Cookie Cutters Franchising, Inc.

48. E Simplified

49. Assure Services

50. My Hearing Centers

51. Moto United

52. G&A Partners

53. Cingo Solutions

54. FirstMile

55. Freeus, LLC

56. Legacy Tree Genealogists, Inc.

57. Executech

58. Strong Connexions

59. People's Utah Bancorp

60. Instasize

61. Castle Country RV

62. Foresight Wealth Management

63. Easy Storage Solutions

64. Disruptive Advertising

65. Lume Technologies, Inc.

66. Avetta

67. Security National Financial

68. Dynatronics

69. Huge Brands

70. ProdataKey

71. Bonneville Builders

72. Alpha Warranty Services

73. Adobe, LLC

74. PrinterLogic

75. Big Leap

76. Shopper Approved

77. Andina Family Offices

78. Cariloha

79. Innovecture, LLC

80. Complete Recovery Corporation

81. Prestman Auto

82. DoHardMoney, Inc.

83. Grant Victor

84. 360 Electrical

85. Blue Eye Corporation

86. Rain Retail Software

87. eLearning Brothers

88. Rock Solid Internet Systems, Inc.

89. Century 21 Everest

90. Launch Leads

91. Lawn Butler

92. Morgan Asphalt, Inc.

93. JP Electrical, LC

94. InXpress, LLC

95. Discovery Hydrovac, LLC

96. AllFilters.com

97. Scalar, LLC

98. Clinical Innovations

99. Advice Media

100. Freezing Point, LLC

Total Revenue companies (by rank):

1. Zions Bancorporation

2. Extra Space Storage, Inc.

3. Young Automotive Group

4. Vivint Smart Home

5. Acima Credit

6. USANA

7. Merit Medical

8. Overstock.com

9. Malouf

10. Visible Supply Chain Management

11. SME Industries, Inc.

12. Purple

13. ZAGG

14. Vivint Solar

15. Pattern

Emerging Elite (unranked; listed alphabetically):

Artemis Health

Blue Raven Solar

Divvy

Filevine

Grow, Inc.

Homie

InPivota, Corp.

Kuali

LGCY Power

Motivosity

Nomatic

Nozani

Predictive Technology Group

RAGS

RiskRecon, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Industrial Construction Services, LLC.

SmartShyp

Thread Wallets

