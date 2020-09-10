MountainWest Capital Network Reveals 2020 Utah 100

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today released the 2020 Utah 100, its annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. A list of the Utah 100 companies in alphabetical order follows, and MWCN will introduce its ranked list during the 26th annual Utah 100 Awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Due to health restrictions related to COVID-19, this year's ceremony will be held virtually, allowing a broader audience to attend. MWCN has also determined the companies featured in its Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite categories, listed alphabetically below, which will also be ranked at the awards event.

"Assembling this list each year is one of the highlights for MWCN. Along with recognizing some of the amazing companies in our state, we are also able to follow where business continues to thrive and new industries enter our market," said Ryan J. Dent, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "This list is a great reminder of the strength of Utah's economy, particularly as we continue to recover from the shutdowns necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Introduced in 1994, the Utah 100 Award draws more than 1,000 business leaders every year and is the flagship event for the MountainWest Capital Network. Broadcaster, author and retired NBA star Thurl Bailey will present a keynote address at the event, where the final Utah 100 rankings will be released.

Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period through December 2019, while those in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the same five year period. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.

The 2020 Utah 100 in alphabetical order. Ranking to be unveiled at the Utah 100 event on October 13, 2020:

1 Source Business Solutions

360 Touch

Abode Luxury Rentals

Alpha Warranty Services

AutoSource

Avetta

Awardco

Beauty Industry Group

Beddy's

Big Leap

Blue Raven Solar

Buy Box Experts

Campman

Cariloha

Cingo Solutions

Circus Trix

Clarus Corporation

ClearView Business Intelligence

Collective Medical

Complete Recovery Corporation

Conservice

Coreform LLC

Cotopaxi

Dental Intelligence

Disruptive Advertising

Dynatronics

eAssist, Inc.

Evolved Commerce

Executech

FireFly Automatix, Inc.

FirstMile

Flex Fleet Rental, LLC

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Foresight Wealth Management

Foursight Capital

Freeus

G&A Partners

Gathre

GoReact

Groove Entertainment Technologies

Huge Brands

Inside Real Estate

Instructure

Intermountain Nutrition

International Products Group (IPG)

Klymit

KURU Footwear

Legacy Tree Genealogists

Lendio

LifeVantage Corporation

Lucid

Lulu and Roo

Lume Technologies

MobiChord, Inc.

Motivosity

My Hearing Centers

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.

Nearmap

Noorda BEC

Nu Skin

ObservePoint

Olympus Wealth Management

OptConnect

Osmond Marketing

Packsize International

Peak Capital Partners

People's Utah Bancorp

Podium

Prestman Auto

ProdataKey

RAGS

Rocco & Roxie

RTW Management

SaltStack

Saniderm Medical

Searchbloom

SEO Werkz

Signs.com

SimpleNexus

Sportsman's Warehouse

Strata Fund Solutions

Strike Visuals

Strong Connexions

Telarus

The Burgess Group, Inc.

Thread Wallets

Tranont

Unforgettable Coatings, Inc.

Zamp HR

USANA

Varex Imaging Corporation

VLCM

Walker Edison

Weave Communications

Western Peaks Logistics

Workfront

Xyngular

Zenovate

Zonos

Top 15 Revenue in alphabetical order:

Acima Credit

APX Group Holdings, Inc.

Extra Space Storage, Inc.

HealthEquity

Layton Construction

Malouf

Merit Medical

Pattern

Pluralsight

Purple

Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Solar

Young Automotive Group

ZAGG

Zions Bancorporation

Emerging Elite in alphabetical order:

Aptive Environmental

Divvy

Dynamic Blending Specialists

Enso Rings

Friendly Plumber Heating & Air

HandsFree Labs, Inc.

InPivota, Corp.

JOJO's Chocolate

K9 Sport Sack, LLC

Lumē Deodorant, LLC

Manly Bands, LLC

Motion Auto

Rocky Mountain Industrial Construction Services, LLC

Vutiliti, Inc.

ZYIA Active

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org .

