MountainWest Capital Network to Highlight 2019's Fastest-Growing Companies in Utah 100

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today released the 2019 Utah 100, its annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. MWCN released the Utah 100 companies in alphabetical order today, but will release the rankings in numerical order at the 25thannual Utah 100 Awards luncheon at the Grand America Hotel on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The companies recognized in the Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite categories will also be released at the event.
"It's thrilling to see how fast Utah companies are growing, and watching these companies change and mature through the years has been especially rewarding," said Ryan J. Dent, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "In addition to our ranking of the top 100, we also rank the 15 companies with the largest dollar revenue growth, as well as a select group of newer companies on our Emerging Elite list, which helps us recognize exceptional companies in every stage of development."
The Utah 100 Award event is the first and best of its kind. The flagship event for the MountainWest Capital Network draws more than 1,000 business leaders every year. This year's event features Mike Schlappi, Gold Medalist, as the keynote speaker, and the rankings will be released at the event.
Honorees in the Utah 100 are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period, while those in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on highest total dollar growth over the same five year period. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.
2019 Utah 100 (in alphabetical order. Ranking to be unveiled at the Utah 100 event on October 30, 2019):
360 Electrical
Abode, LLC
Advice Media
AllFilters.com
Alpha Warranty Services
American Business Brokers
Andina Family Offices
Assure Services
Avetta
Beauty Industry Group
Beddy's
Big Leap
Biomerics, LLC
Blue Eye Corporation
Bonneville Builders
Campman
Cariloha
Castle Country RV
Century 21 Everest
Cingo Solutions
CircusTrix
Clinical Innovations
Collective Medical Technologies, Inc.
Complete Recovery Corporation
Conservice
Control4
Cookie Cutters Franchising, Inc.
Dental Intelligence
DHM Industries, Inc.
Discovery Hydrovac, LLC
Disruptive Advertising
Dynatronics
E Simplified
eAssist, Inc.
Easy Storage Solutions
eLearning Brothers
Executech
FireFly Automatix, Inc.
FirstMile
Flex Fleet Rental, LLC
Foresight Wealth Management
Four Foods Group
Foursight Capital
Freeus, LLC
Freezing Point, LLC
G&A Partners
GoReact
Grant Victor
Health Catalyst
HealthEquity
Huge Brands
HZO, Inc.
Incorporate Massage
Innovecture, LLC
Instasize
Instructure, Inc.
Investview, Inc.
InXpress, LLC
JP Electrical, LC
Klymit
Launch Leads
Lawn Butler
Legacy Tree Genealogists, Inc.
Lendio
Lucid
Lume Technologies, Inc.
Morgan Asphalt, Inc.
Moto United
My Hearing Centers
Nena and Co.
Nu Skin
ObservePoint
Osmond Marketing
Packsize International
Peak Capital Partners
People's Utah Bancorp
Pluralsight
Podium
Prestman Auto
PrinterLogic
ProdataKey
Qualtry
Rain Retail Software
Rock Solid Internet Systems, Inc.
Saniderm Medical
Scalar, LLC
Security National Financial
SEO Werkz
Shopper Approved
Signs.com
SimpleNexus
Sportsman's Warehouse
Strike Visuals
Strong Connexions
Tranont
Walker Edison
Weave
Workfront
Xyngular
Zulu Marketing
About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success, and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. LIKE us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @MWCN and LinkedIn. www.mwcn.org
