MountainWest Capital Network to Highlight 2019's Fastest-Growing Companies in Utah 100

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today released the 2019 Utah 100, its annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. MWCN released the Utah 100 companies in alphabetical order today, but will release the rankings in numerical order at the 25thannual Utah 100 Awards luncheon at the Grand America Hotel on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The companies recognized in the Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite categories will also be released at the event.

"It's thrilling to see how fast Utah companies are growing, and watching these companies change and mature through the years has been especially rewarding," said Ryan J. Dent, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "In addition to our ranking of the top 100, we also rank the 15 companies with the largest dollar revenue growth, as well as a select group of newer companies on our Emerging Elite list, which helps us recognize exceptional companies in every stage of development."

The Utah 100 Award event is the first and best of its kind. The flagship event for the MountainWest Capital Network draws more than 1,000 business leaders every year. This year's event features Mike Schlappi, Gold Medalist, as the keynote speaker, and the rankings will be released at the event.

Honorees in the Utah 100 are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period, while those in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on highest total dollar growth over the same five year period. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.

2019 Utah 100 (in alphabetical order. Ranking to be unveiled at the Utah 100 event on October 30, 2019):

360 Electrical

Abode, LLC

Advice Media

AllFilters.com

Alpha Warranty Services

American Business Brokers

Andina Family Offices

Assure Services

Avetta

Beauty Industry Group

Beddy's

Big Leap

Biomerics, LLC

Blue Eye Corporation

Bonneville Builders

Campman

Cariloha

Castle Country RV

Century 21 Everest

Cingo Solutions

CircusTrix

Clinical Innovations

Collective Medical Technologies, Inc.

Complete Recovery Corporation

Conservice

Control4

Cookie Cutters Franchising, Inc.

Dental Intelligence

DHM Industries, Inc.

Discovery Hydrovac, LLC

Disruptive Advertising

Dynatronics

E Simplified

eAssist, Inc.

Easy Storage Solutions

eLearning Brothers

Executech

FireFly Automatix, Inc.

FirstMile

Flex Fleet Rental, LLC

Foresight Wealth Management

Four Foods Group

Foursight Capital

Freeus, LLC

Freezing Point, LLC

G&A Partners

GoReact

Grant Victor

Health Catalyst

HealthEquity

Huge Brands

HZO, Inc.

Incorporate Massage

Innovecture, LLC

Instasize

Instructure, Inc.

Investview, Inc.

InXpress, LLC

JP Electrical, LC

Klymit

Launch Leads

Lawn Butler

Legacy Tree Genealogists, Inc.

Lendio

Lucid

Lume Technologies, Inc.

Morgan Asphalt, Inc.

Moto United

My Hearing Centers

Nena and Co.

Nu Skin

ObservePoint

Osmond Marketing

Packsize International

Peak Capital Partners

People's Utah Bancorp

Pluralsight

Podium

Prestman Auto

PrinterLogic

ProdataKey

Qualtry

Rain Retail Software

Rock Solid Internet Systems, Inc.

Saniderm Medical

Scalar, LLC

Security National Financial

SEO Werkz

Shopper Approved

Signs.com

SimpleNexus

Sportsman's Warehouse

Strike Visuals

Strong Connexions

Tranont

Walker Edison

Weave

Workfront

Xyngular

Zulu Marketing

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success, and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. LIKE us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @MWCN and LinkedIn. www.mwcn.org

