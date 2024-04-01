Mouthwash Market size to grow by USD 2.08 billion from 2022 to 2027, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The mouthwash market size is set for substantial expansion, driven by factors such as heightened awareness of oral health, product innovation, and expanding portfolios. Forecasts indicate a remarkable increase of USD 2,080.81 million, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.01% between 2022 and 2027. This growth trajectory is underpinned by an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, including historic data from 2017 to 2021, revealing key drivers, trends, and challenges.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mouthwash Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a Free sample report

Key Drivers: One of the primary drivers propelling market growth is the growing awareness of oral health. Companies are actively promoting mouthwash products as essential components of oral care routines, enhancing brushing and flossing experiences. Additionally, initiatives like Colgate's "Know Your OQ" campaign aim to empower consumers to understand and improve their health quotient, further driving demand for mouthwash products.

Significant Trend: A notable trend shaping the market is the increasing popularity of private-label brands. Retailers are capitalizing on this trend by offering their own branded mouthwash products, catering to diverse consumer preferences while often pricing them competitively lower than branded counterparts. This trend, coupled with expanded shelf space and promotional activities, is expected to bolster market growth.

Major Challenge: However, the market faces challenges, particularly from counterfeit products. The proliferation of counterfeit mouthwash products not only degrades brand value but also poses health risks to consumers due to the presence of toxic chemicals. Distinguishing between genuine and counterfeit products remains a significant challenge, hindering market growth and consumer trust.

Get a glance of this market - Request a Free sample report

Key Market Landscape: The report delves into the customer landscape, analyzing adoption rates across different regions and key purchase criteria. Understanding these dynamics aids companies in refining marketing strategies and fostering growth.

Major Players: Leading companies in the market are employing various strategies, including strategic alliances and product launches, to enhance their market presence. Notable players include Colgate Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, and more, each contributing to the competitive landscape.

Fastest-Growing Segment: The offline distribution segment emerges as the fastest-growing segment, driven by the expansion of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and department stores. Despite the rise of online shopping, offline channels remain significant, offering consumers convenience and accessibility to mouthwash products.

For more insights on the market - Request a Free sample report

Key Regions: North America stands out as a key region, contributing significantly to market growth. The region's high penetration of oral care products, coupled with rising awareness of oral health disorders, fuels demand for mouthwash products.

In summary, the mouthwash market is poised for substantial growth, driven by increased awareness, innovation, and evolving consumer preferences. However, challenges such as counterfeit products underscore the importance of stringent quality control measures to ensure consumer safety and maintain market integrity.

Analyst Review

In the realm of oral hygiene, mouthwash stands as a cornerstone product, addressing a myriad of concerns ranging from breath freshness to tooth deterioration. With a growing emphasis on primary oral care, consumers are increasingly vigilant about maintaining optimal oral health, thereby propelling the mouthwash market into an era of innovation and expansion.

One of the key drivers fueling this market surge is the heightened awareness of oral hygiene products' impact on overall health. As consumers become more discerning, they seek mouthwashes not only for their therapeutic benefits but also for their cosmetic appeal. This demand has catalyzed the development of mouthwashes catering to specific needs, such as teeth sensitivity, denture care, and mouth allergies.

Labelling plays a pivotal role in this market, as consumers scrutinize ingredients for efficacy and safety. The rise of organic and antiseptic formulations underscores this shift towards natural and health-conscious choices. Ingredients like active salt have gained traction for their proven antiseptic properties, appealing to consumers seeking potent yet gentle solutions.

Moreover, mouthwash manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to combat the formation of tartars, a common dental concern. By incorporating advanced formulations, these products not only prevent tartar buildup but also mitigate its impact on taste buds, ensuring a refreshing and enjoyable oral experience.

The therapeutic potential of mouthwashes extends beyond oral hygiene, with some formulations offering multifaceted benefits. From alleviating mouth sores to combating bacteria, mouthwashes are emerging as versatile solutions for a spectrum of oral health issues.

In parallel, the cosmetic appeal of mouthwashes is gaining prominence, with manufacturers incorporating refreshing flavors and aesthetically pleasing packaging to enhance consumer experience. This convergence of functionality and aesthetics has broadened the market appeal, attracting a diverse range of consumers.

As the mouthwash market continues to evolve, manufacturers are cognizant of the need to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Whether it's addressing specific oral care needs or embracing organic formulations, the industry is witnessing a paradigm shift towards consumer-centric innovation.

In conclusion, the mouthwash market is poised for exponential growth, driven by a confluence of factors including heightened consumer awareness, technological advancements, and evolving preferences. As oral hygiene takes center stage in personal care routines, mouthwashes stand as indispensable allies in the quest for optimal oral health and freshness.

For more insights on the market - Request a Free sample report

Market Overview

The Mouthwash Market is a bustling landscape where oral hygiene meets innovation. With consumers increasingly prioritizing breath freshness and tooth deterioration prevention, manufacturers focus on labelling to highlight primary oral care benefits. From traditional antiseptic formulations to specialized products catering to mouth allergies and denture wearers, the market offers diverse hygiene solutions. Advanced formulas target tartar formation, ensuring comprehensive protection. Moreover, mouthwashes are designed not only for efficacy but also to minimize impact on taste buds, enhancing user experience. As consumer awareness grows, the Mouthwash Market evolves to meet varied needs, promising optimal oral health and freshness for all.

For more insights on the market - Request a Free sample report

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio