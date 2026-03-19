MOVA Expands Its Premium Outdoor Robotic Home Care Solutions with LiDAX Ultra 3000 AWD Lawnmower and Rover X10 Pool Cleaner

HONG KONG, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVA, a global leader in smart home innovation, today announced its expanded line of smart solutions for the outdoors with the LiDAX Ultra 3000 AWD lawnmower and the Rover X10 pool cleaner, offering next-level innovation for the modern home.

Equipped with LiDAR-vision hybrid intelligence and enhanced functionality to adapt to almost any outdoor environment or pool, these product lines are bringing a new, luxury experience to lawn care and pool maintenance.

MOVA LiDAX Ultra 3000 AWD MOVA Rover X10

The launch of the LiDAX Ultra 3000 and the Rover X10 represents a significant milestone in MOVA's mission to extend smart home technology beyond the confines of the home," said Jiajia Chen, Head of Marketing of MOVA North America. "This isn't just another hardware launch; we're offering a sophisticated and seamless layer of intelligence that anticipates the needs of modern homeowners. By bringing our most advanced LiDAR technology to the outdoors, we are simplifying lawn and pool maintenance and marking the next evolution of the MOVA ecosystem—engineered to help you reclaim your weekends with technology that fits almost any lifestyle.

LiDAX Ultra 3000 AWD Robotic Lawnmower: The Future of Lawn Care is Here

Following the successful launch of MOVA's LiDAX Ultra Series during CES, the LiDAX Ultra 3000 AWD offers expanded mapping capabilities of 3000m² (0.75 acre) for Single 3000m² (0.75 acre) ×2 for Dual, along with all of the other excellent qualities that come with the MOVA LiDAX Ultra series.

Key benefits include:

Intelligent Navigation: UltraView™ 2.0 Environment Sensing with 360-degree high-precision LiDAR and an AI-enhanced 1080p HDR camera capable of detecting objects up to 230 feet away, providing a highly accurate operational perspective while offering faster real-time mapping, omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, and dynamic path adjustment.

Next-Level Mapping: Ready to go out of the box, and offers AI-assisted auto-mapping with centimeter-level navigation and superior obstacle avoidance, so performance never falters even in the most complex environments, at night, or with challenging lighting conditions.

Precision Trimming: The UltraTrim™ 2.0 system delivers high-precision edge trimming by eliminating gaps when approaching walls, hedges, and other raised boundaries, keeping the gap no more than 1.2".

Conquer Complex Terrain: MOVA's UltraDrive™ System ensures the LiDAX 3000 AWD can conquer hills and obstacles with ease.

A built-in sentinel with TrueGuard™ Security offering a live video feed, auto-patrol during non-working hours, and anti-theft protection to keep your mower and yard safe.

Full-Control App Experience with Safety & Personalization: With the MOVAhome app, you can adjust mowing heights, manage dual maps, and set 150+ zones, including no-go zones and channels.

Rover X10 Robotic Pool Cleaner: All-Terrain Pool Cleaning for Your Home Oasis

Rover X10 is a pivotal step in MOVA's vision for a fully integrated, multi-scenario smart ecosystem, and the first from MOVA designed to think, navigate, and even recharge itself. It's hands-free pool care, bringing LiDAR technology to pool cleaning for the first time.

Key benefits include:

The 7-in-1 Complete Pool Cleaning Companion: The underwater Laser Distance Sensor and Rover X10's 360° AquaScan™ system deliver 360° scanning. The AI-powered precision control, multi-sensor integration and 15 motors provide full coverage of the pool—including water surface, floor, walls, corners, waterlines, steps, and shallow zones.

Precision Cleaning: Powered by FloatDrive™ technology, the Rover X10 features four jet-drive motors that deliver 10,000 GPH* suction to maintain stable climbing on steps and complex surfaces, while ensuring exceptional maneuverability.

Intelligent Operation to be Adaptive: Rover X10's PoolNavi™ intelligent path-planning system dynamically optimizes cleaning routes using underwater sensor fusion and AI algorithms to detect underwater obstacles for pinpoint cleaning precision.

No Corner Too Small: The EdgeDrive™ brush ensures a tight fit of every corner and edge, facilitating comprehensive deep cleaning.

MOVA's User-Friendly Interaction: With the MOVA App, you can remotely perform spot cleaning, view detailed logs, switch modes, and more.

Availability and Pricing

The LiDAX Ultra 3000 AWD is priced at US $2,999, but is currently on sale as part of a spring promotion for US $2,499 (March 19-31). It is available on the official website and Amazon US. It will be available in Canada in April.

The Rover X10 robotic pool cleaner will be commercially available starting March 19 and is priced at US $2,999. It is available on the official website and Amazon US, and is on sale as part of a spring promotion for US $2,599 (March 19-31).

For more information, please visit www.mova.tech.

About MOVA

MOVA is a Global Premium AI Smart Living Leader. We build AI-powered, intelligent ecosystems that blend cutting-edge technology with human warmth across our 6 key scenarios: Home Cleaning, Smart Outdoor, Personal Care, Kitchen Appliances, Pet Care, and Air Purifier. Our innovations transform houses into truly smart homes, fulfilling global families' aspirations for better living through premium, purpose-driven solutions. Premium, Innovative, and Stylish-we're creating a future where intelligence feels beautifully human.

*All data is provided by MOVA LAB and may vary depending on testing conditions. MOVA reserves the right of final interpretation.

SOURCE MOVA