MOVA Z70 Pro: Four-Step Self-Cleaning Mopping System Eliminates "Recontamination" in Floor Cleaning

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MOVA

Apr 22, 2026, 21:37 ET

BERLIN, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, floor cleaning robots have struggled with a critical flaw: dirty mops recontaminate floors, especially in large homes. MOVA's new Z70 Pro solves this problem with AI Roller Self-Cleaning 2.0 and 3D Fluffy Roller Mop technologies, redefining mopping "from 'dirty mop' to 'self-cleaning mop'".

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MOVA Z70 Pro
MOVA Z70 Pro

Powered by a closed-loop four-step process—even wetting, scrubbing, scraping, and waste collection—the Z70 Pro brings washer-style continuous water cleaning to a robotic platform. A 12-hole spray evenly wets the 27cm roller mop with warm water. With 18N downward pressure and 5000Pa force, it removes tough stains like soy sauce and coffee. A built-in scraper removes dirt in real time, while an air pump immediately drains wastewater into the tank, preventing backflow.

The 3D Fluffy Roller Mop uses a reverse combing structure to keep microfibers upright, avoiding clumping and flattening. Made of 100% microfiber, it improves water absorption and dirt retention. Cleaning efficiency rises by 30% and dirt capacity by 20% compared to standard mops.

By enabling on-the-go self-cleaning and real-time dirt removal, the Z70 Pro maintains consistent cleanliness across the entire cleaning cycle. It moves beyond passive mopping to active self-cleaning floor care, delivering streak-free, hygienic results every time.

SOURCE MOVA

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