MOVA Launches Black Friday Mega Sale with Up to $500 Off Premium Robot Vacuums and Floor Cleaners

Industry-leading deals on AI-powered cleaning systems available November 20 through December 1

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVA today announced its Black Friday sale, offering up to $500 off its most advanced robot vacuums, roller mop systems, and wet-and-dry floor cleaners. Running from November 20 through December 1, the promotion delivers the year's best pricing on cutting-edge models including the Z60 Ultra Roller Complete, V50 Ultra Complete, and MOBIUS 60 systems engineered with real-time mess detection, powerful suction, and fully automated maintenance.

Featured Black Friday Deals

MOVA Black Friday Mega Sale

Z60 Ultra Roller Complete: $999 (MSRP $1,499)

The Z60 Ultra Roller Complete features HydroForce™ technology that rinses the roller mop with fresh water on every pass. With 28,000Pa suction, AutoShield™ carpet protection, anti-tangle TroboWave™ DuoBrush, and StepMaster™ 2.0 that conquers obstacles up to 8cm tall, it delivers powerful, edge-to-edge cleaning with minimal maintenance.

V50 Ultra Complete: $899 (MSRP $1,399)

Engineered for pet owners, the V50 features 24,000Pa suction with Triple Anti-Tangle Mechanisms and FlexMop™ RoboSwing that extends up to 4cm for deeper edge cleaning. The DuoSolution™ System dispenses targeted formulas for general cleaning and pet odor elimination, while the all-in-one base station provides 176°F hot water mop washing and OmniDry™ technology.

MOBIUS 60: $1,099 (MSRP $1,599)

MOVA's flagship model introduces MopSwap™ Hub technology, automatically switching between three specialized mop pads based on room type and floor surface. With 30,000Pa suction, StepMaster™ 2.0 for 8cm obstacle clearance, and 212°F hot water mop washing, the MOBIUS 60 prevents cross-contamination while delivering targeted cleaning across every surface.

P50 Pro Ultra: $589 (MSRP $999)

The P50 Pro Ultra combines 19,000Pa suction with FlexReach™ Tech for detailed corner and edge cleaning. Its CleanLift™ System separates wet and dry tasks, while 167°F hot water mop washing and intelligent dirt detection adapt to various floor types and mess levels.

P10 Pro Ultra: $399 (MSRP $599)

Offering 13,000Pa Vormax™ suction and MopExtend™ Technology that reaches up to 4cm under furniture, the P10 features an extendable and liftable side brush for 100% corner coverage. The 7-in-1 base station automates mop washing with 158°F hot water, drying, emptying, and refilling.

X4 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum: $349 (MSRP $499)

MOVA's premium cordless floor cleaner delivers 176°F hot water cleaning and 20,000Pa suction to tackle wet and dry messes. Features include SpotHeat™ spray cleaning for stubborn stains, 180° lie-flat reach, tangle-free operation, and automated hot water brush washing with self-drying.

Where to Shop

MOVA's Black Friday sale is available now through December 1 on the MOVA official website and Amazon . Customers in Canada can also visit MOVA Canada and Amazon Canada to enjoy discounts of up to $700 CAD off. Shoppers are encouraged to explore the full lineup and take advantage of these limited-time savings on intelligent cleaning solutions designed to simplify daily home care.

About MOVA

Founded in 2024, MOVA creates intelligent home products that free people from daily chores. From floor care and personal grooming to kitchen essentials and outdoor tools, MOVA is building a connected ecosystem that brings ease and comfort to every corner of life. Backed by advanced engineering and guided by human needs, MOVA is redefining the home experience and shaping the future of smart living.

