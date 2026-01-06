MOVA Launches the LiDAX Ultra Series Robotic Lawn Mowers and the Rover X10 Robotic Pool Cleaner, Expanding Its Smart Outdoor Ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVA, a global leader in smart home innovation, today unveils its AI-powered LiDAX Ultra Series robotic lawn mowers and Rover X10 robotic pool cleaner, setting a new standard for intelligent outdoor living. These groundbreaking product lines feature LiDAR-vision hybrid intelligence, enhancing functionality and environmental adaptability for a fully integrated smart outdoor experience.

"Our lawn and pool solutions are engineered to bring intelligence and connectivity to every corner of the outdoors, redefining the way technology interacts with nature," said Rogue Shen, Global Head of Go-to-Market, MOVA Garden Robotics. "The LiDAX Ultra Series and Rover X10 are designed to maintain your lawn and pool, while anticipating your needs with effortless control. This launch represents a pivotal step in MOVA's vision for a fully integrated smart ecosystem."

MOVA is honored to be the world's best-selling brand in LiDAR robotic lawn mowers, as validated by Frost & Sullivan.

LiDAX Ultra Series Robotic Lawnmower: Your Simple, Futuristic Lawn Care Solution

As one of MOVA's most high-profile launches this year, the LiDAX Ultra Series delivers easy operation and futuristic design. The series includes the LiDAX Ultra 1000 and LiDAX Ultra 2000.

Intelligent Navigation: UltraView™ 2.0 Environment Sensing combines 360-degree high-precision LiDAR with an AI-enhanced 1080p HDR camera, enabling faster real-time mapping, omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, and dynamic path adjustment.

UltraView™ 2.0 Environment Sensing combines 360-degree high-precision LiDAR with an AI-enhanced 1080p HDR camera, enabling faster real-time mapping, omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, and dynamic path adjustment. Superior Navigation and Mapping: Offers AI-assisted auto mapping and obstacle avoidance; it's unaffected by complex environments, nighttime, or challenging lighting conditions.

Offers AI-assisted auto mapping and obstacle avoidance; it's unaffected by complex environments, nighttime, or challenging lighting conditions. Cutting Without Compromise: The UltraTrim™ 1.0 system delivers high-precision edge trimming by eliminating gaps when approaching walls, hedges, and other raised boundaries.

Full-Control App Experience with Safety & Personalization: With the MOVA app, you can adjust cutting heights, manage dual maps, and set 150+ mowing zones.

Rover X10 Robotic Pool Cleaner: Smart, Agile, and Setting the New Standard in Pool Care

MOVA's new pool robot, the Rover X10 Series is the industry's first 7-in-1 pool solution, bringing LiDAR technology to pool cleaning at scale for the first time.

7-in-1 OMNI Cleaning for Complete Pool Coverage: The underwater Laser Distance Sensor and Rover X10's 360° AquaScan™ system deliver 360° scanning, and the AI-powered precision control and multi-sensor integration provide full pool coverage.

The underwater Laser Distance Sensor and Rover X10's 360° AquaScan™ system deliver 360° scanning, and the AI-powered precision control and multi-sensor integration provide full pool coverage. Precise Clean Performance: Jet-drive motors powered by FloatDrive™ technology deliver exceptional maneuverability and powerful suction.

Jet-drive motors powered by FloatDrive™ technology deliver exceptional maneuverability and powerful suction. Intelligent Operation to be Adaptive: The PoolNavi™ path-planning system optimizes cleaning routes using underwater sensor fusion and AI to detect obstacles.

The PoolNavi™ path-planning system optimizes cleaning routes using underwater sensor fusion and AI to detect obstacles. MOVA's User-Friendly Interaction: With the MOVA App, you can remotely perform spot cleaning, view detailed logs, switch modes, and more.

Availability and Pricing

The LiDAX Ultra Series will be commercially available starting January 29, 2026. The LiDAX Ultra 1000 is priced at USD 1,299, while the LiDAX Ultra 2000 is USD 1,799.

The Rover X10 robotic pool cleaner will launch on March 26, 2026, priced at USD 2,799.

For more information, please visit www.mova.tech, or experience MOVA's latest innovations at CES at the MOVA booth (Venetian Expo, Halls A–D, Booth #52968).

About MOVA

MOVA is a Global Premium AI Smart Living Leader. We build AI-powered, intelligent ecosystems that blend cutting-edge technology with human warmth across our 6 key scenarios: Home Cleaning, Smart Outdoor, Personal Care, Kitchen Appliances, Pet Care, and Air Purifier. Our innovations transform houses into truly smart homes-fulfilling global families' aspirations for better living through premium, purpose-driven solutions. Premium, Innovative, and Stylish-we're creating a future where intelligence feels beautifully human.

*All data is provided by MOVA LAB and may vary depending on testing conditions. MOVA reserves the right of final interpretation.

