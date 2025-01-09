MOVA Launches Game-Changing Products at CES 2025 to Redefine Smart Living

Taking "Premium, Innovative, Stylish" as its brand DNA, MOVA presented multiple groundbreaking technologies that define the future of smart home living, aiming to redefine daily domestic experiences.

At CES 2025, MOVA unveiled a lineup of groundbreaking products, including the V50 Ultra robot vacuum, boasting 24,000Pa suction power, advanced obstacle-crossing technology, and radar lift functionality. The Z50 Ultra robot vacuum also took center stage with its triple AI dirt recognition system and real-time mop cloth fluffing. Additionally, the intelligent P50 and P10 series robot vacuums were prominently featured. The V50 Ultra earned prestigious honors, including the Best of CES award from Yanko Design and the CES Innovation Award from Slashgear, underscoring MOVA's commitment to innovation and style.

Among the standout products is the P10 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum, which embodies the feature "fast, flexible, and forceful." This advanced vacuum features To Every Corner and Edge- Sidebrush and mop dual extensions guarantee to reach deep into corners and edges of walls, leaving no corner untouched. MopExtend™ Cleaning Technology tackles hidden nooks and crannies, delving under low furniture as wide as 4cm*. Besides that, the P10 Pro Ultra boasts an impressive 13,000Pa Powerful Vormax™ Suction with 5-Level Adjustment, which can easily suck away the hard floor or carpet dust, pet hair, cat litter, snack crumbs, and so on. It is now available on MOVA's official website and Amazon as of November 2024, with a price of $1099.

MOVA also introduced the K30 Wet and Dry Vacuum, designed for thorough floor cleaning with a unique 180° Lie-Flat Reach. The K30 offers an upgraded motor delivering 18,000Pa powerful suction for versatile cleaning while maintaining ease of use with lightweight design and self-cleaning functionality. With 60℃ Hot Air Drying, you can enjoy fresh results every time. After dual rotation brush washing, the brush spins at high speeds to effectively remove excess water, followed by 30 minutes 60°C hot air drying. This thorough process prevents odors and keeps the brush dry after each use. Moreover, its smart dirt detection technology automatically adjusts suction power, ensuring optimal cleaning performance, and it includes hot air drying for efficient maintenance.

Another highlight at the event is the S4 Detect Stick Vacuum, which promises "persistent power, illuminated clean." This lightweight vacuum features a powerful 150AW suction capability, enabling up to 90 minutes of cordless cleaning. The integration of OptiInsight™ technology illuminates dark areas, revealing hidden dust, while a five-layer filtration system ensures a 99.9% filtration rate, providing users with an exceptional cleaning experience.

In addition to cleaning solutions, MOVA also showcased personal care products. The Turbo hair dryer features a high-speed motor operating at 110,000RPM, significantly reducing drying time while minimizing heat damage. With an ergonomic design and low noise operation, it emits 200 million negative ions for a sleek, shiny result.

The Fresh Pro toothbrush delivers cleaning power eight times greater than a manual toothbrush. With 3DClean™ technology and vibrations reaching up to 69,000 times per minute, it elevates oral hygiene. Integrated smart features, accessible via the MOVAhome App, help users monitor and improve their brushing habits.

MOVA also proudly introduces the robotic lawn mower——MOVA 600, designed to keep your yard neat and pristine. Equipped with the UltraView™ environmental sensing technology, this smart robotic mower swiftly sets virtual boundaries, accurately maps locations, and easily avoids obstacles. A palette of adjustable settings and controls accessible through the app caters to all your personalized needs.

For coffee lovers, the coffee machine——CF10M is our latest top-tier model to enhance your coffee experience. From freshly ground coffee beans to rich aromas, you can enjoy a wide range of drinks at the touch of a button. The machine features an integrated milk system for automatic dispensing, an intuitive color touchscreen menu, and 19-bar pressure for high-quality brewing. The advanced Dual Nozzle feature even lets you craft two coffees simultaneously, perfect for sharing moments with your family.

Completing the lineup is the Air Fryer - FD25 Pro, designed for novice cooks and food masters alike. It features top and bottom dual heating and a unique FlexZone™ basket that shifts from a spacious 10L compartment into two separate cooking zones with Sync Finish Mode. With a maximum temperature of 240°C, cooking time is reduced by 55% and energy use by 75%, making cooking faster and more efficient.

MOVA also announced its new global three-year warranty at CES 2025, reinforcing its commitment to customer satisfaction. This warranty ensures long-term performance and support for its cutting-edge smart home innovations. The three-year global warranty program applies to various product categories, including robot vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and cordless stick vacuums. Consumers can visit MOVA's official website to access detailed information about warranty coverage and specific plans available in their areas.

MOVA's participation in CES 2025 reflects its commitment to harnessing innovative technologies to improve user experiences in cleaning and personal care. By merging functionality with smart design, MOVA is set to transform the landscape of household appliances, paving the way for a more connected and efficient future.

About MOVA

MOVA is a global innovative smart appliance brand that advocates "leading innovation, connecting technology with daily life." It is dedicated to creating new intelligent living spaces for families worldwide through continuous technological breakthroughs, exploring future home living styles.

