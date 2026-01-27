MOVA Launches the Next Generation of Its P10 Pro Ultra Gen2 Robot Vacuum, Expanding Its Suite of Smart Home Solutions

HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVA , a global leader in smart home innovation, today announced the launch of the MOVA P10 Pro Ultra Gen2, the next generation of its powerful line of robotic vacuum and mop solutions in one. Powered by a new TurboForce™ Motor that increases suction capabilities and a reinforced structure that reduces low-frequency noise, the new MOVA P10 Pro Ultra Gen2 is both quiet and powerful. When combined with its deep cleaning features and full self-cleaning system, it's one of the most comprehensive cleaning tools in its class.

"The MOVA P10 Pro Ultra Gen2 represents our ongoing commitment to making smart home technology truly intelligent," said Jiajia Chen, Head of Marketing of Mova North America. "This launch marks the next evolution of our robotic vacuum technology, which is cost-effective and easily accessible to anyone looking to upgrade their cleaning regimen, without compromising on daily life. At MOVA, we truly understand what our customers want, which is why we engineer products that aren't just about helping people maintain their homes; it's about giving people time back to do what they love."

End-to-End Extended Cleaning Capabilities

The TurboForce™ Motor, engineered with a new internal rotor electromagnetic system that generates a massive 26,000Pa* of suction, tackles dust and stuck-on dirt, so you can enjoy a cleaner home with less effort. When combined with the mop's TurboPress™ Technology, which delivers 12N* of downward pressure and drives the mop at a high-speed rotation of 260 RPM* to mimic hand scrubbing power, and MaxiReach™ Tech for extended high-precision cleaning in any corner, the new P10 Ultra Gen2 delivers powerful, targeted pressure to effectively break down tough, stuck-on stains and ensures a thorough and efficient clean.

Additional features of the new MOVA P10 Pro Ultra Gen2 include:

Hot Mop Clean and Wash: The 1-Hour Eco-Dry by Hot Wind gets mop pads dry quickly to reduce moisture and keep pads consistently fresh, while the 212℉ PTC hot mop wash cleans the all-in-one base station, effectively dissolving any tough stains while inhibiting bacterial growth for a healthier whole-home clean.

The 1-Hour Eco-Dry by Hot Wind gets mop pads dry quickly to reduce moisture and keep pads consistently fresh, while the 212℉ PTC hot mop wash cleans the all-in-one base station, effectively dissolving any tough stains while inhibiting bacterial growth for a healthier whole-home clean. Updated Spray Nozzle System : 20 hot-water spray nozzles surround the mop for a thorough cleaning, ensuring a cleaner washboard and mop pad.

: 20 hot-water spray nozzles surround the mop for a thorough cleaning, ensuring a cleaner washboard and mop pad. Triple Anti-Tangle Mechanisms: The Anti-Tangle Omni-Wheel, Anti-Tangle Side Brush, and Anti-Tangle V-Shape Rubber Brush quickly eliminate hair entanglement issues, which is particularly beneficial for pet owners. An optional Anti-Tangle CleanChop™ Brush also provides built-in self-cutting blades to remove wrapped hair and end manual cleanup.

The Anti-Tangle Omni-Wheel, Anti-Tangle Side Brush, and Anti-Tangle V-Shape Rubber Brush quickly eliminate hair entanglement issues, which is particularly beneficial for pet owners. An optional Anti-Tangle CleanChop™ Brush also provides built-in self-cutting blades to remove wrapped hair and end manual cleanup. Advanced Navigation: LDS LiDAR enables 360° scanning for fast mapping and efficient cleaning, while the front single-line laser delivers accurate ranging and instant obstacle avoidance—even in spaces with toys or furniture.

LDS LiDAR enables 360° scanning for fast mapping and efficient cleaning, while the front single-line laser delivers accurate ranging and instant obstacle avoidance—even in spaces with toys or furniture. Ultimate Vacuum Performance: Five levels of adjustable suction adapt to any floor type and debris, while the CleanChop™ brush provides a deeper clean, ensuring no hidden dust escapes the intense suction.

Five levels of adjustable suction adapt to any floor type and debris, while the CleanChop™ brush provides a deeper clean, ensuring no hidden dust escapes the intense suction. Smart Integration and Map-Based Automation: Users can adjust suction needs based on specified carpet types via app and activate mopping levels only in preset zones, saving energy elsewhere. Built-in voice controls also ensure users can easily navigate to trouble areas and spills quickly.

Availability and Pricing

The MOVA P10 Pro Ultra Gen2 will be commercially available starting January 27, 2026, and retails for USD $599 and CAD $899. For a limited time, customers can take advantage of an introductory offer of $100 off in the US ($499, 1/27–2/9) and $200 off in Canada ($699, 1/27–2/9).

Customers can visit MOVA's official website to access detailed information about adding 3-year warranty coverage for long-term reliability, or for more details to purchase at US.MOVA.TECH or on Amazon (US) and in Canada .

About MOVA

MOVA is a Global Premium AI Smart Living Leader. We build AI-powered, intelligent ecosystems that blend cutting-edge technology with human warmth across our 6 key scenarios: Home Cleaning, Smart Outdoor, Personal Care, Kitchen Appliances, Pet Care, and Air Purifier. Our innovations transform houses into truly smart homes, fulfilling global families' aspirations for better living through premium, purpose-driven solutions. Premium, Innovative, and Stylish-we're creating a future where intelligence feels beautifully human.

