Movable Ink Achieves Record Breaking Business Milestones Amid Global Expansion After Strong First Half of 2021

Record-breaking milestones The end of the first half of 2021 marked three sequential record-breaking quarters for the business, which exceeded 68% YoY incremental bookings for H1 as well as an increase in mobile personalization bookings by 81% since the start of this year. New clients and expanded partnerships added during this period of growth include Hewlett-Packard, Intuit QuickBooks, Hibbett Sports, SoulCycle and Chief. The company has also launched a new commercial sales organization focusing specifically on high-growth, venture-backed direct to consumer companies, with new clients in this category including Spring and BodyBuilding.com.

Lastly, Movable Ink has hired 120 employees this year bringing the total to over 400 employees globally. These latest hires will continue to assist in the rapid growth and evolution of the business.

"This is an exciting time at Movable Ink as the marketing landscape continues to evolve and it's leaders are leaning into activating first-party data in their personalization strategies more than ever before. By enabling our clients to auto-generate millions of versions of on-brand creative assets, combined with seamlessly targeting consumers with behavioral content into email and mobile programs, brands are able to realize the 1:1 personalization that customers demand - while breaking through the creative bottleneck that so often hinders execution," said Vivek Sharma, CEO & co-founder of Movable Ink."In just the first half of the year, we've expanded into new international markets and partnered with over 100 additional category-leading brands across the globe. These strong numbers only tell part of the story of the momentum for the company. As we head into the second half of 2021, we look forward to continued global expansion, additional milestones in mobile personalization, and the opportunity to solve personalization challenges for more of the world's most innovative brands."

Global expansion

As part of Movable Ink's rapid growth strategy, the company has seen a strong expansion in EMEA, including its largest and most successful H1 ever, while also expanding to more than 50 employees in the region and adding clients such as Busuu. Building on last year's launch into Nordics and Benelux, where notable new clients in the region include Discovery+ and Storytel, Movable Ink has built a regional headquarters in Munich to serve the fast-growing DACH client base into Germany, Austria and Switzerland and won clients such as Sky Austria.

Movable Ink Exchange

The Movable Ink Exchange has crossed 50 partner integrations built into the MI platform. This marketplace of partner solutions makes it significantly easier for enterprise marketers to activate data from their martech stack within their marketing programs, with recent new partners including flexEngage, Leanplum, Locally, Pixlee TurnTo, Qubit, Swrve and Syte.

Key executive appointments

Movable Ink recently hired key executives and strategy team members to aid in the company's expansion, including Nilay Gandhi as Vice President, Corporate Development. Nilay brings over two decades of experience in managing and executing corporate development and M&A strategy at companies such as DoubleClick, Google, Getty Images, and Tapad. Prior to joining Movable Ink, Nilay was Senior Vice President at Fortress in their Private Equity group.

In his new role, Nilay will be responsible for overseeing Movable Ink's approach to strategic investments, and acquisitions to accelerate growth and continually bring the latest technology and solutions to customers.

Adam Stambleck has been elevated from Chief Revenue Officer to the company's first President & Chief Customer Officer, where he will be responsible for worldwide sales, marketing, partnerships, brand and overseeing an award-winning client experience and strategy teams. Culture also remains a top priority for Adam, who is focused on maintaining a people-first approach as Movable Ink rapidly scales in a hybrid environment.

Jeremy Seltzer will now serve as Chief Revenue Officer, formerly Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. Jeremy works with the digital marketing leaders to solve the personalization and automation challenges they face using Movable Ink's unique combination of technology and services. As CRO, Jeremy will focus on international expansion, continuing to invest in our growing list of successful partnerships, bringing new products to market and remaining committed to generating ROI for Movable Ink's world class roster of clients.

Internal initiatives

With culture and its people at the forefront of Movable Ink, the company recently completed its first-ever internship program. Partnering with SEO College scholars, the 10-week program allowed interns hands-on and real-world experience working with teams across the engineering, product marketing, finance and sales departments.

As part of this new internship program, Movable Ink is focused on providing students with useful tools, knowledge and guidance to benefit their future careers, while simultaneously developing a pipeline of strong new talent to potentially join the company after graduation.

Security updates

Given privacy, security and compliance are a leading priority, the company has successfully received the ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications. While ISO 27001 is a widely recognized international standard on how to effectively manage information security, ISO 27701 is a relatively new framework designed to protect personal data and safeguard the privacy rights of individuals.

Together, with the company's existing SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR and CCPA compliance programs, these ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications demonstrate the ongoing commitment to privacy and security best practices, as well as continuous improvement.

For more information about Movable Ink, please visit: www.movableink.com.

About Movable Ink

Customers don't experience data, they experience content. Movable Ink activates any data into personalized content in any customer engagement. More than 700 of the world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance. With more than 400 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. Learn more at movableink.com.

Contact:

Team LEWIS, [email protected]

SOURCE Movable Ink

Related Links

https://movableink.com

