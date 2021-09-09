Movable Ink Announces New Hires in Australia Amid Rapid Growth Period

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink , the leading software company powering personalized content for the world's largest brands, announced today strategic new hires to aid in the company's expansion across Australia, including Andrew McGhie as Client Experience Manager and Daniel Daly and Esti Frischling as Strategic Account Directors.

Andrew McGhie is an experienced marketing technology leader with nearly 20 years of experience in large, customer-centric organisations. In his new role as Client Experience Manager APAC at Movable Ink, his responsibilities will include the ownership and strengthening of positive client relationships, with a focus on program growth and strategic thought leadership, in addition to overseeing day-to-day processes, relationships, and tactical execution for some of the largest and most well-known brands in Australia. Andrew joins Movable Ink from News Corp Australia where he led Marketing Operations and Capability functions.

Joining as a new Strategic Account Director is Dan Daly, where he will be working with brands to help create hyper-personalized experiences for their customers, through Movable Ink's world-leading personalisation platform. Dan brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, having previously led organisations of all sizes through periods of growth and transformation. He previously served as Sales Lead at Liferay where he was responsible for driving new business growth and in helping to take Liferay throughout Australia and New Zealand to the next level.

Esti Frischling, also joining as a Strategic Account Director, is an experienced SaaS and marketing and technology leader with a background in strategy and customer success. Esti joins Movable Ink from NewsCred, the leading marketing orchestration software based out of the United States. As the regional manager for APAC, she launched the product locally, bringing onboard brands like Fujitsu, Ansell, and Metlife. Before NewsCred, Esti held roles at content recommendation company Outbrain in Sydney and New York where she built out their agency training function globally and enabled brands like Qantas, Kmart, and Australia Post.

"Expanding in international markets has been a key goal of Movable Ink since I co-founded the company in 2010. To see not only the success we've had in Australia and New Zealand, but also the incredible talent who continue to join our all-star team, is incredibly thrilling," said Vivek Sharma, CEO & co-founder of Movable Ink. "This year alone, we've expanded into new international markets and partnered with over 100 additional category-leading brands across the globe. Coupled with the world-class talent we are bringing on board, we look forward to continuing to solve personalisation challenges for leading brands around the globe in H2 and beyond."

With these new hires, Movable Ink is poised to level up its presence throughout the region and drive an increased value for customers.

For more information about Movable Ink, please visit: www.movableink.com .

About Movable Ink

Customers don't experience data, they experience content. Movable Ink activates any data into personalised content in any customer engagement. More than 700 of the world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance. With more than 400 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. Learn more at movableink.com .

