Movable Ink Continues Global Expansion with New Hires Across Germany

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink , the leading software company powering personalized content for the world's largest brands, announced today strategic new hires to aid in the company's expansion and support its fast-growing client base across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, including Franziska Vielmeier as Associate Director, Partnerships, Yannik Kottusch as Strategic Account Director and Lara Bröckelt as Senior Account Executive.

Yannik Kottusch joins Movable Ink as a Strategic Account Director. Yannik has spent the last 10 years in digital marketing, working for the email marketing department of Hubert Burda Media and Holtzbrinck Ventures, as well as consulting for companies like Copernica and Emarsys, on how to make the best use of email marketing programs for organizations. In his previous role as sales director at Tinyclues, Yannik hired and trained a successful sales team in a growth market. In his new role at Movable Ink, he sees massive market potential for the technology within DACH and is committed to growing its customer success programs.

Lara Bröckelt brings expertise in marketing automation, cloud-based solutions and SaaS software from her nearly 10 years in the martech industry to her new role as Senior Account Executive. In her previous role at optilyz, Lara contributed significantly to the success of the software launch in the enterprise environment, helped to open an office in Munich and built a successful team there. She also previously worked for Emarsys, focused on digital marketing.

Franziska Vielmeier is the new Associate Director of partner sales for the DACH region. Previously, she spent the last 10 years at IBM and the spin-off Acoustic. With over eight years of experience in the martech space and over five years of experience in managing partnerships, Franziska focuses on linking past successes and challenges to activate a customer's entire tech stack.

"Following our recent growth and momentum across Australia and New Zealand, I'm thrilled to share that Movable Ink is continuing to rapidly grow and expand, this time across Germany, Austria and Switzerland," said Vivek Sharma, CEO & co-founder of Movable Ink. "Brands understand the importance of personalized marketing now more than ever, and with the incredible talent joining our team, we're able to continue delivering exceptional results for our partners."

Over the past year, Movable Ink has expanded into new international markets and partnered with over 100 additional category-leading brands across the globe. With these latest new hires, the company is continuing to deliver exceptional results in data personalization for customers across the region, and is expecting to more than double its team by the end of 2021.

About Movable Ink

Customers don't experience data, they experience content. Movable Ink activates any data into personalized content in any customer engagement. More than 700 of the world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance. With more than 400 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. Learn more at movableink.com .

