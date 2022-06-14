Movable Ink Finds Over Two-Thirds of Consumers Will Share Personal Information in Exchange for Personalized Communications

Leading content personalization company explores why personalization is mission-critical for brand communications

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink , the leading content personalization provider, today unveiled its second annual research report: Audience of One: Getting Personalization Right. As privacy becomes a top priority for both brands and consumers, the report explores how marketers are striving towards more effective data collection, while consumers demand more transparency in return. The survey, which polled 3,000 consumers from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland, identifies trends across key demographics from the consumer perspective, including the types of information consumers will share for a more tailored customer experience.

Movable Ink's Audience of One report examines what consumers value in marketing communications and the information that's most useful in their purchasing journey. With three in five consumers sharing that they're more likely to buy a brand's products when they've created a personalized experience in their communications, the need for personalization is critical to driving long-term customer value.

Key findings from the report include:

Over two-thirds (68%) of consumers say they are likely to be a loyal customer and purchase more of a brand's products if they're engaging and building personal relationships with them

Over half of consumers are comfortable giving personal information to brands in exchange for a more personalized experience - including consumers' location as nearly half (44%) of them reported

Over half (51%) of U.S. consumers reported they would be more likely to trust the brand that sent them personalized communications, which is an increase of 6% from 2021

20% of consumers say a lack of transparency around how brands use data is a top concern. Brands must demonstrate clear value in exchange for data

Misuse of personal information can have dire consequences and may even be a deal-breaker for consumers with 40% saying they would cancel services or not purchase from the company again in response, and three in ten (29%) say they would unsubscribe from emails

"A spotlight on data privacy regulations, tech changes, and consumer preferences has caused a tectonic shift across the marketing industry. However, despite the ever-changing landscape, our latest research reiterates consumers' calls for more personalized experiences and that they're willing to exchange data if it means a more tailored brand experience," said Vivek Sharma, CEO at Movable Ink. "Movable Ink is looking forward to sharing these findings and continuing our mission of helping brands elevate the customer experience to drive deeper relationships."

To view the full report, please visit here .

Methodology

The Audience of One 2022: Getting Personalization Right - Balancing Curated Customer Experiences with Privacy Protection report is based on a survey conducted by TEAM LEWIS Research on behalf of Movable Ink. This research sought to uncover what consumers value in branded communications, what information is most useful in their purchasing journey, and the types of information consumers will share for a more tailored customer experience. This research also sought to identify trends across key verticals and demographics from the consumer perspective. The findings detailed in this report are based on data collected in the study, which consisted of 3,000 total responses from consumers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland from April 10, 2022 to April 20, 2022 with a margin of error of +/- 1.7 percentage points.

About Movable Ink

Customers don't experience data, they experience content. Movable Ink activates any data into personalized content in any customer engagement. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance. With more than 550 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Learn more at movableink.com .

SOURCE Movable Ink