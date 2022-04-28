MOVABLE INK SECURES $55M AT A $1.3B PRE-MONEY VALUATION FOLLOWING YEAR OF RECORD GROWTH

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink, the leading content personalization provider, today announced $55 million in Series D funding, following a year of record growth. Silver Lake Waterman led the round with participation from existing investors, including Contour Venture Partners, Intel Capital, and others. The latest infusion of capital brings Movable Ink to $97 million raised since its launch in 2010.

"Today's consumer has greater expectations for personalization than at any point in history. Brands are expected to tailor experiences to people moving across different touchpoints, multiple devices, and at different stages of their journey," said Vivek Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of Movable Ink. "Marketers must leave the campaign-centric mindset behind and adopt a customer-centric one. Movable Ink has been the cornerstone of some of the biggest global brands' marketing programs for many years. This fresh round of capital will allow us to accelerate our product roadmap, answering marketers' calls to drive continued innovation and automation across their programs and help them thrive in this new world."

"Making it easier and more intuitive for marketers to create and manage personalized content across channels is increasingly important to drive real-time intent, conversion rates and brand loyalty," said Shawn O'Neill, Managing Director at Silver Lake Waterman. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Movable Ink as they further expand their platform, machine learning and automation capabilities at scale with the acquisition of Coherent Path."

The round of funding follows recent Movable Ink milestones including:

Crossing $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue as a result of consistent customer growth.

in Annual Recurring Revenue as a result of consistent customer growth. Hiring more than 100 new employees across the globe in Q1 2022, bringing the total count to over 550. The company plans to grow to over 700 employees worldwide by the end of 2022.

Acquiring Coherent Path, the AI-powered content engine, to enable marketers to better understand customer intent, activate any data and serve the ideal, personalized content in an automated, highly scalable way across a variety of customer touchpoints.

Expanding across Europe , including Germany , Austria , Switzerland , the Nordics, and Benelux.

In the last six months alone, the company also expanded its client roster in delivering personalization communications, including investing platform Public.com, MGM Resorts, The Los Angeles Times, Cirque du Soleil, Epic, American Golf, Wise, Sky Deutschland, Thalia, and more.

Movable Ink is bringing its annual Think Summit back in person on June 8-9 at The Glasshouse in NYC. To register, please visit here .

With headquarters in New York City, Movable Ink has operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan and is hiring. To view open roles, visit https://movableink.com/careers .

About Movable Ink

Customers don't experience data, they experience content. Movable Ink activates any data into personalized content in any customer engagement. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance. With more than 500 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Learn more at movableink.com .

About Silver Lake Waterman

Silver Lake Waterman is part of Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing with more than $90 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital and a team of professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia. Silver Lake Waterman focuses on providing flexible expansion capital to later-stage growth companies in the technology and technology-enabled industries. For more information about Silver Lake Waterman and Silver Lake, please visit www.silverlake.com .

