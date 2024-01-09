Movano Health and ams OSRAM Collaborate to Deliver Accurate Lifestyle Monitoring Solutions for Women

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE), a pioneer in health technology, and ams OSRAM, a leader in technology for biometric monitoring, have collaborated to include ams OSRAMs PPG sensor solution in the Evie Ring, Movano Health's smart ring designed specifically for women.

With the goal to bring high-quality data to the forefront of consumer health devices, Movano Health´s female-first wearable, the Evie Ring, is a personalized solution designed specifically for women that provides medical-grade data measurement of critical vitals for an on-demand understanding of overall health. The Evie Ring is a 2024 CES Innovation Award Honoree in the Wearables category.

ams OSRAM´s complete PPG sensor solution, which consists of the Optical Front End (OFE) SFH 7014c emitter and SFH 2705 detector technology coupled with the company´s Analog Front End (AFE) AS7057, is able to achieve an increased total radiant intensity of more than 40 percent over the previous generation products and its photodetector has a surface area that is significantly larger than competing products. This allows for much more sensitive and accurate readings, overcoming the challenges that all biometric monitoring devices face: accurate detection of micro modulations of small light signals, results of scattering and absorption in tissue and amount of light emitted by LEDs, which strongly affect system performance. This supports Evie's objective to deliver a device uniquely built for women's fingers.

"Our world-class engineers have designed the Evie Ring for women who typically have smaller fingers, and lower perfusion. In order to ensure a best-in-class experience when it comes to collecting data from the finger, we needed a cutting edge solution on both the optical and analog side. The ams OSRAM solution enables us to meet the unique needs of our consumer," said Michael Leabman, Founder and CTO of Movano Health. "Ensuring an accurate signal is tantamount to delivering trusted results and actionable insights."

"Our accurate optical sensors and advanced capabilities of our analog front end enable a miniaturized yet highly accurate PPG (Photoplethysmography) system. Through our carefully engineered technologies, we are able to offer a complete PPG sensor solution comprised of the industry´s smallest analog front end sensor AS7057 with market leading compact multi-emitter SFH 7014c and SFH 2705 for precise health monitoring. Movano Heath's outstanding design and the appeal of a female-first solution make them an ideal partner for revolutionary health monitoring in wearable devices," explained Dr. Markus Arzberger, Senior Director CSA IOS Automotive & Vital Signs (CSA IOS AVS), ams OSRAM.

Movano Health successfully launched the Evie Ring on November 20, 2023, and showcased the solution at CES Unveiled this past weekend. The Evie Ring can be purchased exclusively at www.eviering.com

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) dba Movano Health is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade, high-quality data to the forefront of consumer health devices. Featuring modern form factors, Movano Health's devices capture a comprehensive picture of a person's vital health information and uniquely translate the data into personalized and intelligent insights that empower consumers to live healthier and more balanced lives. Movano Health's end-to-end solutions will soon enable consumers and their healthcare professionals to utilize daily medical-grade data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage health outcomes. For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding plans with respect to commercial launch of the Evie Ring; planned cost-cutting initiatives; anticipated FDA clearance for the Evie Ring and other products in development; expected future operating results; product development and features, product releases, clinical trials and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

