Movano Health Announces Evie Rings Now Shipping

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE), a pioneer in health technology, announced that its female first wearable, the Evie Ring, will begin shipping today.

"This milestone marks the culmination of an incredible journey of hard work, dedication, and innovation," said John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Health. "Getting to this point as an organization reflects the unwavering commitment of our team and the belief in our vision of better health for all. We can't wait to get Evie rings on fingers."

Renderings of the Evie Ring - the first medical grade smart ring designed uniquely for women.

Movano Health successfully showcased the Evie solution at CES Unveiled on January 7, 2024 where it was named a CES Innovation Award Honoree in Wearables and won "Best of CES" accolades from major press outlets including NBC News, The Verge, ZDNet, Wareable and Cosmopolitan.

Rings will ship in the order they were received, and all orders placed before January 19, 2024 are expected to ship out by February 20, 2024. Going forward, the company expects to shorten order fulfilment times as it continues to ramp commercial production.

The Evie Ring can be purchased exclusively at www.eviering.com.

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) dba Movano Health is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade, high-quality data to the forefront of consumer health devices. Featuring modern form factors, Movano Health's devices capture a comprehensive picture of a person's vital health information and uniquely translate the data into personalized and intelligent insights that empower consumers to live healthier and more balanced lives. Movano Health's end-to-end solutions will soon enable consumers and their healthcare professionals to utilize daily medical-grade data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage health outcomes. For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding plans with respect to commercial launch of the Evie Ring; planned cost-cutting initiatives; anticipated FDA clearance for the Evie Ring and other products in development; expected future operating results; product development and features, product releases, clinical trials and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Movano