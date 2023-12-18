Movano Health Announces HSA/FSA Eligibility for its Women First Wearable, The Evie Ring

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE), a pioneer in health technology, today announced that its female first wearable, the Evie Ring, is now eligible for HSA/FSA fund reimbursement.

"Securing eligibility for HSA/FSA fund reimbursement is tantamount to our goal of making the Evie Ring accessible to as many women as possible," said John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Health. "We are thrilled to be able to offer consumers an easier way to access a solution that can elevate their overall health and well being."

The Evie Ring

On average, using HSA/FSA pre-tax dollars can save consumers upwards of 30-50% on qualifying direct to consumer health and wellness purchases. US consumers contribute an estimated $150B into HSA/FSA accounts every year. By meeting these compliance and eligibility standards, the Evie Ring will now be able to serve an even larger population of women.

Movano Health successfully launched the Evie Ring on November 20, 2023 and will be showcasing the solution at CES 2024, where it has been named a CES Innovation Award Honoree in Wearables. The Evie Ring can be purchased exclusively at www.eviering.com.

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) dba Movano Health is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade, high-quality data to the forefront of consumer health devices. Featuring modern form factors, Movano Health's devices capture a comprehensive picture of a person's vital health information and uniquely translate the data into personalized and intelligent insights that empower consumers to live healthier and more balanced lives. Movano Health's end-to-end solutions will soon enable consumers and their healthcare professionals to utilize daily medical-grade data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage health outcomes. For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/.

