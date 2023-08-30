Movano Health, Maker of the Evie Ring, Selects Jay Group as its Fulfillment Provider in Preparation for its Commercial Launch

The Evie Ring, the first medical grade health wearable designed for women, will ship from FDA

registered fulfillment provider Jay Group

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE) a purpose-driven healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medical and consumer devices and makers of the Evie Ring, today announced the selection of advanced fulfillment provider, Jay Group, as its 3PL. The decision follows months of vetting warehouse providers approved to store, handle and ship the Company's first commercial product currently under FDA review. Through this partnership, the Company will leverage Jay Group's fulfillment analytics and operations to support Evie's November launch plans.

"Partnering with the Jay Group positions us well to accelerate the development and adoption of our purpose-driven healthcare solution," stated Dr. John Mastrototaro, Chief Executive Officer of Movano Health. "By merging our expertise in medical-grade data and consumer health devices with Jay Group's fulfillment services and data analytics capabilities, we will be able to efficiently deliver our first of its kind medical-grade wearable to consumers across the US."

Under this agreement, Movano Health plans to store inventory of the Evie Ring in Jay Group's FDA registered fulfillment centers across the US. Initially, Evie will be available for purchase from the Company's commercial site www.eviering.com with plans to expand into brick and mortar retailers in the future. Jay Group will receive orders placed online through a secure integration with Movano Health's systems. After completing their order, consumers will receive a Ring Sizer Kit that will be collated, picked and shipped to the purchaser's front door by Jay Group. Once the consumer's ring size is identified, the consumer's ring order will flow back to Jay Group to fulfill, ship and complete.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Movano Health and support their groundbreaking endeavor," said Scott Chamberlain, Director of Business Development at Jay Group. "By integrating medical-grade data into consumer health devices, they are empowering individuals to take charge of their health in unprecedented ways. With our advanced fulfillment by design, we can ensure accurate and safe logistical plans to support both their launch and their growth."

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) dba Movano Health is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade, high-quality data to the forefront of consumer health devices. Featuring modern form factors, Movano Health's devices capture a comprehensive picture of a person's vital health information and uniquely translate the data into personalized and intelligent insights that empower consumers to live healthier and more balanced lives. Movano Health's end-to-end solutions will soon enable consumers and their healthcare professionals to utilize daily medical-grade data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage health outcomes. For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/.

About Jay Group

With an unrivaled 58 years of experience, Jay Group is the longest running, privately held, provider of advanced fulfillment and logistic services in the US. From their bi-coastal, FDA registered fulfillment centers, Jay Group offers a suite of best-in-class technology, analytics and modern order automation services to high-growth startups and fortune 500 companies in the health & wellness, food & beverage, and personal hygiene verticals. For more information about The Jay Group visit https://www.jaygroup.com

SOURCE Movano