Movano Health Provides Business Update and Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE), a purpose-driven healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices and makers of the Evie Ring, reported financial results for the three months ending September 30, 2023 and provided a business update.

Key highlights from the third quarter and recent weeks include:

The Company will begin selling its first product, the Evie Ring, on November 20 , ahead of Black Friday. Customers will be able to place an order for the Evie Ring exclusively through https://eviering.com/ for $269 and no additional subscription fees or monthly costs. Customers can elect to receive a complimentary sizing kit to find the right fit. The Company expects to begin shipping rings to customers before the end of the year. In order to drive sales of the Evie Ring, Movano Health has been executing a comprehensive marketing campaign. The Company launched a new commercial website for the Evie Ring on November 6 , which offers a detailed and interactive look at the female first features and benefits of the Evie solution. Since then, the site has seen more than 200,000 visits. Movano Health's marketing campaign is focused on converting its engaged lead list of over 120,000 consumers and driving new conversion traffic to the site throughout the Q4 2023 holiday shopping period and beyond by leveraging press reviews, influencer content and new creative.





Following the submission of its 510(k) application to the FDA for the Evie Ring's pulse oximeter in July 2023 , Movano Health has since received a letter from the FDA requesting additional information, which was in line with the Company's expectations. The Company has been in communication with the agency and plans to submit its formal reply letter to the FDA in Q1 2024. If clearance is received, it has the potential to unlock a significant enterprise opportunity with partners across healthcare.





"We believe we've set the stage for the successful introduction of Evie into the market on November 20 and are excited to embark on this new phase of our journey as we shift from pre-revenue to a revenue-generating company," said John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Health. "The timing for such a product couldn't be better with increased interest in medical grade technologies for home use and a strong focus on women's health and empowerment. With its thoughtful design, accurate data and meaningful insights, we believe the Evie Ring holds immense potential for our company, our stakeholders and the health and wellness of our future customers."

"In addition to focusing on the launch of the Evie Ring, we are also building a high-value healthcare solutions roadmap to commercialize cuffless blood pressure and noninvasive glucose monitoring solutions that leverage our SoC," said Michael Leabman, founder and CTO of Movano Health. "During a Q3 2023 blood pressure clinical study, our proprietary SoC and prototype solution demonstrated a level of accuracy within the standards recognized by the FDA for blood pressure monitoring devices. This was a significant breakthrough for us, and while there's more work to do before we can file for FDA clearance, we've taken a major step forward on the path to commercialization of a cuffless blood pressure monitoring device."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Capital Markets Activity

Movano Health reported a net loss of $9.0 million and a loss of $(0.18) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, compared with a net loss of $8.6 million and a loss of $(0.26) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.





The Company had $7.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023 , compared to $10.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 2022 . Pro forma for the expected net proceeds of the equity offering announced on November 15 , the Company had $10.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023 .





Movano Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)









September 30,



December 31,





2023



2022















ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,669



$ 10,759

Payroll tax credit, current portion



250





379

Vendor deposits



601





103

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



657





405

Total current assets



9,177





11,646

Property and equipment, net



363





443

Payroll tax credit, noncurrent portion



667





667

Other assets



386





487

Total assets

$ 10,593



$ 13,243



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 1,955



$ 557

Other current liabilities



3,578





4,421

Total current liabilities



5,533





4,978

Noncurrent liabilities:















Early exercised stock option liability



47





136

Other noncurrent liabilities



69





214

Total noncurrent liabilities



116





350

Total liabilities



5,649





5,328



















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock



5





3

Additional paid-in capital



123,361





103,009

Accumulated deficit



(118,422)





(95,097)

Total stockholders' equity



4,944





7,915

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 10,593



$ 13,243



Movano Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

OPERATING EXPENSES:























Research and development

$ 5,636



$ 5,146



$ 13,701



$ 13,849

Sales, general and administrative



3,443





3,511





9,965





8,592

Total operating expenses



9,079





8,657





23,666





22,441



































Loss from operations



(9,079)





(8,657)





(23,666)





(22,441)



































Other income (expense), net:































Interest and other income, net



117





55





341





39

Other income (expense), net



117





55





341





39



































Net loss

$ (8,962)



$ (8,602)



$ (23,325)



$ (22,402)



































Net loss

$ (8,962)



$ (8,602)



$ (23,325)



$ (22,402)

Other comprehensive income (loss):































Change in unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities



—





7





—





(3)

Total comprehensive loss

$ (8,962)



$ (8,595)



$ (23,325)



$ (22,405)





































































Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.18)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.53)



$ (0.68)



































Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share,

basic and diluted



50,711,449





32,949,649





43,818,011





32,829,940



