Movano Health Submits Response to FDA as Part of Final Review Phase for EvieMED

Company remains optimistic on the potential for this pioneering healthcare solution

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Health (NASDAQ: MOVE) announced today that it has submitted a complete response package to the FDA as part of the final phase of the Company's 510(k) application review of the EvieMED Ring. The Company remains optimistic on EvieMED's potential for 510(k) clearance.

"Our team has worked diligently to provide a thorough response to the Agency's questions," said John Mastrototaro, President and CEO of Movano Health. "We look forward to the successful completion of the 510(k) review process and continue to focus on the game changing opportunities that we believe EvieMED could unlock for our partners in remote patient monitoring and clinical trials."

The EvieMED Ring is a wearable device designed to not only provide medical device functionality through its pulse oximetry feature, but also offer numerous wellness metrics related to sleep, activity and logging of mood, energy and other characteristics.

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE) dba Movano Health, maker of the Evie Ring (www.eviering.com), is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade data to the forefront of wearables. Featuring modern and flexible form factors, Movano Health's devices offer an innovative approach to delivering trusted data to both customers and enterprises, capturing a comprehensive picture of an individual's health data and uniquely translating it into personalized and intelligent insights.

Movano Health is developing its proprietary technologies and wearable medical device solutions to enable the future use of data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage health outcomes across a number of patient populations that exist in healthcare. For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding plans with respect to the commercial launches of the Evie Ring and EvieMED Ring; our expectations regarding potential commercial opportunities; planned cost-cutting initiatives; anticipated FDA clearance decisions with respect to our products; expected future operating results; product development and features, product releases, clinical trials and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Movano