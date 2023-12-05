Movano Health's Women-First Wearable, the Evie Ring, Receives 2024 CES Innovation Award

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE) announced today that the Evie Ring, the smart ring designed specifically for women's health, has received a 2024 CES Innovation Honoree Award in the wearables category.

The Evie Ring, the smart ring for women’s health

The Evie Ring is a valuable new tool for women seeking to take control of their health. Its innovative form factor designed for women's fingers, focus on helping women track and analyze their health and fitness, and emphasis on big-picture data interpretation rather than individual activity scores sets Evie apart from other wearables. It has a fresh approach to tracking and displaying key health and wellness metrics such as menstrual cycles, sleep stages, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) and enables the logging of information, including menstrual symptoms, mood, and workouts through the emotionally intelligent Evie App to provide personalized insights that empower women with actionable data to help them make informed health decisions.

Movano Health's commitment to offering accurate health data is demonstrated by its recent FDA application for SpO 2 and heart rate for a ring medical device. The submission is a testament to the company's dedication to delivering health tools that women can trust.

"Earning the CES Innovation Award is a momentous achievement for us and reinforces the importance of our mission," said John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Health. "As highlighted by the increasing emergence of women's health initiatives such as the one recently announced by the White House, women have traditionally been underserved in the healthcare market and there's a shifting focus towards closing this gap. With Evie, we aim to provide women with more accessible and actionable health data to help them live healthier lives."

Movano Health will showcase the Evie Ring at CES Unveiled on January 7, 2024. During CES, Movano Health will also be demonstrating the breakthrough results of its most recent blood pressure clinical trial in which its cuffless prototype and proprietary 4 x 6.7mm System-on-a-Chip demonstrated a level of accuracy within the standards recognized by the FDA for blood pressure monitoring devices, a major step forward in its plans to commercialize a cuffless blood pressure wearable.

Furthermore, Movano Health is making headway in its non-invasive glucose monitoring initiative. The Company's patented radio frequency-enabled technology provides meaningful advantages over traditional optical sensors with superior accuracy and reliability, which is agnostic to skin tone.

The Evie Ring is now available for $269 and no subscription fees exclusively at https://eviering.com/.

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) dba Movano Health is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade, high-quality data to the forefront of consumer health devices. Featuring modern form factors, Movano Health's devices capture a comprehensive picture of a person's vital health information and uniquely translate the data into personalized and intelligent insights that empower consumers to live healthier and more balanced lives. Movano Health's end-to-end solutions will soon enable consumers and their healthcare professionals to utilize daily medical-grade data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage health outcomes. For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/.

