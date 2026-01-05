Move Northwest Joins North American Van Lines, Expanding Local and Long-Distance Moving Services for Families Across the Pacific Northwest

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Move Northwest, a leading moving and storage company in the Pacific Northwest, has officially joined North American Van Lines as an authorized agent. This partnership allows the company to offer expanded local, interstate, and long-distance moving services, providing families and businesses with greater access to trusted, reliable relocation solutions while maintaining the high-quality service Move Northwest is known for.

The affiliation marks a significant milestone for Move Northwest, strengthening its ability to provide seamless local, long-distance, and international moving services while maintaining the personalized service and regional expertise its customers have come to expect.

"Joining North American Van Lines allows us to combine the strength of a global network with the hands-on, customer-first approach that defines Move Northwest," said Robert Schmidt, VP of Sales and Marketing at Move Northwest. "This partnership enhances our operational capabilities, expands our reach, and gives our customers access to industry-leading resources without compromising the quality and care we are known for."

With more than 90 years of experience, North American Van Lines operates a vast network of professional agents across North America and beyond, offering advanced logistics, state-of-the-art technology, and comprehensive relocation solutions. By joining the network as an Interstate Agent, Move Northwest gains access to enhanced training programs, modern equipment and materials, and robust support systems designed to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Customers of Move Northwest will benefit from expanded service options, improved flexibility, and the assurance that their moves are supported by a globally recognized van line with a long-standing reputation for reliability and excellence.

"This partnership positions Move Northwest for continued growth while allowing us to better serve our customers whether they are moving across town or across the globe," added Schmidt.

For more information about Move Northwest and its services, visit www.movenw.com or contact Robert Schmidt at 360-688-5207.

About Move Northwest:

Move Northwest is a full-service moving and storage company based in Washington State offering residential and commercial moving services for local, interstate, and international needs. With a focus on customer satisfaction and ensuring goods are transported safely, Move Northwest is dedicated to providing efficient, reliable, and friendly service.

Contact:

Robert Schmidt

VP of Sales & Marketing

Move Northwest

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.movenw.com

Phone: 360-688-5207

SOURCE Move Northwest