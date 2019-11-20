Move Over Eggnog, Goya's Serving Up A New Tropical Way To Holiday

"Goya brings families and friends of all cultures together through the products and recipes we create, and the preservation of our traditions. We want to introduce Coquito as a new holiday tradition to those who are looking to give a Caribbean twist to their seasonal beverages and to celebrate with those who know and love our Coquito recipe and products," said Joe Perez, Senior Vice President of Goya Foods.

If you like coconut and eggnog, you'll love Coquito, an authentic Puerto Rican beverage, commonly served cold during Christmas and shared with family and friends. Coquito is a thick and creamy coconut drink that mixes GOYA® Coconut Milk with sweet GOYA® Cream of Coconut, cinnamon and rum.

For more information about Goya Coquito, please visit Goya.com

About GOYA: Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com .

