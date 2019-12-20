Move Over, Rudolph. GoPro "Sleighs" the Holidays with New Light Mod*

Light Mod users can choose from four levels of brightness or use the strobe mode for signaling or visibility. An included light diffuser offers an additional level of creative control, reducing heavy shadows and creating more flattering light.

Light Mod ($49.99) is available now in the US and rolling out globally in the coming weeks.

In addition to its standalone use with all GoPro mounts, Light Mod is the first of three HERO8 Black modular accessories designed to transform the camera into a production and vlogging powerhouse. Light Mod will attach to HERO8 Black via the Media Mod, a rugged wraparound frame with a built-in directional mic to capture crystal-clear audio with reduced wind and ambient noise. Media Mod also boasts an integrated 3.5mm mic port for an additional external mic and HDMI-out port to monitor or play back your footage. Finally, two cold-shoe mounts allow users to mix up the placement of the Light Mod or to attach other lights, mics or LCD screens.

Speaking of screens, Display Mod also attaches to the Media Mod, unlocking a whole new perspective from your HERO8 Black. The compact, folding, 1.9" screen serves as a front-facing display so you can frame the shot and see yourself in the action—perfect for any creator who wants to be nimble and low-profile in the studio or out on the scene. When not in use, the Display Mod screen folds down and out of the way, functioning as a rear-facing display.

Media Mod ($79.99) will be available for pre-order in early January and ship by the end of the month. Display Mod ($79.99) will begin shipping in March. For more information about the modular accessories and all GoPro products, please visit our website.

