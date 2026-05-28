MOVE THE PASSION BRINGS A MULTI-LOCATION WINE EXPERIENCE TO NEW YORK CITY ON JUNE 8, 2026

A full day dedicated to European wine culture featuring masterclasses, walk-around tastings, immersive consumer experiences, and a Gala Dinner across some of New York's most iconic venues

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 8, 2026, New York City will host Move the Passion, a premium multi-location wine experience designed to celebrate European wine culture through tasting, education, lifestyle, and immersive hospitality experiences across three distinctive venues throughout Manhattan.

Part of The Charming Taste of Europe, a project co-funded by the European Union dedicated to promoting European quality products, wine culture, and the territories behind them, Move the Passion will bring together trade professionals, press, and members of the New York wine community for a dynamic day exploring wine, culture,, and connection.

The day will begin at 1:45 PM at Hall des Lumières with an educational masterclass dedicated to Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo, led by Alison Napjus, Senior Editor and Tasting Director at Wine Spectator. Reserved exclusively for wine professionals, sommeliers, trade operators, and key industry leaders, the seminar will offer an in-depth exploration of one of Italy's most distinctive wine categories through a guided tasting and discussion focused on the identity, versatility, and the growing international relevance of Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo.

The afternoon will continue with a walk-around tasting hosted by the Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Hall des Lumières. Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Abruzzo wines while discovering the character, diversity, and versatility of the region through direct interaction with participating producers.

Participating wineries (list subject to change) include: Agricola Olivia, Azienda Tilli, Biagi, Buccicatino, Cantina Orsogna, Cantina Valle Tritàna, Cantine Mucci, Cantine NAE, Casal Thaulero, Cascina del Colle, Castorani, Ciavolich, Citra, Colle Moro, Contesa, Crea, Fratelli Barba, Lidia e Amato, Mastrangelo, Nicodemi, Pasetti, Talamonti, Tenuta I Fauri, Tenuta Terraviva, Tenuta Tre Gemme, Torre Zambra, Valori, and Vignamadre.

The afternoon program will continue with an invitation-only aperitivo from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM and a Gala Dinner from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Hall des Lumières, bringing together trade professionals, media, institutional guests, and members of the wine and hospitality community for an evening celebrating European wine, gastronomy, and cultural exchange accompanied by a curated selection of wines from Abruzzo.

Beginning at 6:15 PM, Move the Passion will open to consumers through a citywide multi-venue experience across Hall des Lumières, New York Vintners, and Arlo Soho Rooftop. The event is free and open to consumers upon registration, and the experience will allow guests to move between venues while discovering different atmospheres and dimensions of the project. Hall des Lumières (49 Chambers Street) will serve as the immersive heart of the event, featuring scenographic videomapping installations, wine tastings, music, and the central atmosphere of the experience. New York Vintners (63 Barclay Street) will offer a more wine-focused experience dedicated to tasting, discovery, and educational exploration of the featured wines and territories, while Arlo Soho Rooftop (231 Hudson Street) will bring a lifestyle-driven atmosphere combining wine, music, social moments, and panoramic New York City views from sunset into the night.

During registration, guests will select their starting venue and preferred time slot, subject to availability, before embarking on a curated journey through the three locations.

Through Move the Passion, The Charming Taste of Europe continues its mission of strengthening awareness and appreciation of European wine heritage in North America while creating engaging and contemporary experiences that connect consumers with the culture, quality, and diversity behind European wines.

For more information and registration details, please visit www.movethepassion.com

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU

Instagram: @charmeu_usa

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Media Contact

Bianca Panichi

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SOURCE Charming Taste of Europe