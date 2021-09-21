Movellus Launches Global Distribution Partners to Accelerate Adoption of its Intelligent Clock Network IP

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movellus, Inc, today announced that it has launched global sales and support teams by appointing proven channel partners Shanghai Lomicro Information Technology in China and Satris Group in Hod HaSharon, Israel. Movellus is adding international distribution partners to accelerate the adoption of its intelligent clock network IP for system-on-chips (SoCs) clock distribution.

"As we continue to service customers across the globe, local representation will be a key benefit for our users," said Mo Faisal, President and CEO of Movellus. "Both Lomicro and Satris have experience and solid reputations within their local regions and we're excited to partner with them to support our growing customer base."

"Movellus' Maestro intelligent clock network IP is innovative technology that can bring significant performance and power improvements to almost any SoC design," said Oved Saraf, vice president of sales at Satris Group. "We believe Movellus products will enable companies in Israel to achieve competitive advantages including increased product differentiation in their end markets."

"Movellus Maestro Platform is an amazing solution for clock network distribution," said Robert Xu, CEO at Lomicro. "We've seen it help our customers improve their design performance dramatically."

About Shanghai Lomicro Information Technology

Lomicro is a professional EDA/IP/VIP distributor in China. The company works with many local and overseas EDA and IP vendors to help design houses overcome the challenges of adopting new technology. Lomicro was founded in 2011. Visit http://www.lomicro.com

About Satris Group

Satris Group is a leading distributor of IP and EDA products in Israel, providing advanced technologies to Israeli semiconductor and electronics companies from vendors around the world. The Satris team consists of veterans in the semiconductor space with a deep understanding of customer needs and a strong commitment to their success. Visit https://www.satrisgroup.com/

About Movellus

Movellus is the leader in Intelligent Clock Networks (ICN). Its Maestro ICN IP is integrated into a variety of applications from power-sensitive voice recognition devices in smart speakers and cellphones, to FPGAs and AI devices in large data centers, to satellites orbiting the world providing communications. Headquartered in San Jose with R&D centers in Michigan and Toronto, the team has introduced numerous highly patented architectural innovations that significantly improve clock network performance. Movellus was founded in 2014. Visit us at www.movellus.com.

