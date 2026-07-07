Movemedical Launches Ask Move AI, the First AI Assistant Purpose-Built for Med Device Field Operations

Mobile-first AI assistant built on 15+ years of surgical case data gives field reps a conversational interface for every step of their case workflow.

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Movemedical, the leading field inventory management platform for the medical device industry, today announced the availability of AI-enabled workflow capabilities as part of their June 2026 platform release. The launch marks a significant expansion of the platform's intelligence layer — adding a purpose-built AI assistant for reps and warehouse personnel managing the surgical supply chain delivered on a foundation of compliance infrastructure that meets the requirements of FDA-regulated enterprise operations.

Movemedical Press Release

Ask Move AI launches with four capabilities available immediately on mobile: smart case creation by voice or text, case inventory lookup, case rescheduling, and invoice lookup. Together these capabilities give field reps a conversational interface for the full arc of their case workflow — from creation to inventory confirmation, scheduling, and billing — without navigating screens or losing time to manual processes. Subsequent releases will continue to extend the range of Ask Move AI's capabilities.

The intelligence layer is built on top of Movemedical's deterministic core, which encompasses the validated, auditable, SOC 2, HIPAA, and HITRUST-certified platform that has run enterprise field operations for more than 15 years. That foundation does not change. The AI agent layer sits above it, drawing on the richest surgical case data in the category to execute case workflows and respond to rep queries conversationally, while every interaction is logged, audited, and authenticated by the platform. Customer data is not used to train the underlying models.

"The field inventory management category is at an inflection point," said Mark Herrington, CEO of Movemedical. "Companies across MedTech are debating whether to build AI internally, buy a platform, or wait for the market to settle. We have spent nearly two decades building the data foundation, the compliance infrastructure, and the domain expertise that any meaningful AI capability in this space requires. What we're launching today is the first expression of that investment — and it's only the beginning."

Movemedical's AI capabilities are the first deliverables on their agentic roadmap that extends across the full field inventory lifecycle. Movemedical is planning a regular agentic AI release cadence that will optimize every major workflow in medical device inventory management. Near-term additions to the AI assistant include On-Demand Data Insights for plain-language operational queries, Streamlined Usage Capture for automated post-case reconciliation, and expanded case management capabilities. Looking further ahead, consignment optimization, demand forecasting, and inventory rebalancing are among the agentic capabilities on the roadmap.

"We built toward the highest-impact friction points first," said Vito Salvaggio, Chief Product Officer at Movemedical. "Every rep who creates a case, confirms what is on it, checks a billing detail, or needs to move a date without losing their place in the day - these are the users we designed for. The AI assistant we are releasing today addresses where we know field reps will see immediate benefit, and the roadmap behind it is built to compound that advantage with every release."

"Movemedical.com/ai"

The 2026.5 release is available to all Movemedical customers as part of the platform's standard release cadence. AI features are opt-in and gated, allowing customer organizations to enable access on their own timeline. For more information, visit movemedical.com/ai.

About Movemedical

Movemedical is the leading field inventory management and automation platform for the medical device industry, trusted by global manufacturers and hospital systems to manage the last-mile surgical supply chain from the warehouse to the operating room. The platform brings together case management, inventory tracking, consignment operations, and compliance infrastructure in a single system built exclusively for the last-mile complexity of MedTech field operations.

For more information, visit movemedical.com.

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SOURCE Movemedical