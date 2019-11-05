Movement Mortgage Selects Infosys to Lead its Digital Transformation, Development Services

INDIAN LAND, South Carolina, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been selected as a strategic partner by Movement Mortgage, a fast-growing mortgage bank in the U.S., to lead its digital transformation and offer IT as a service to accelerate the fintech company's pace of extraordinary growth and scale.

This six-year collaboration will further strengthen Infosys' position as a leading end-to-end provider in the mortgage industry and advance the company's strategy of helping clients navigate their digital transformation journey. Infosys will support Movement Mortgage's 650 locations in 47 states to ensure the smooth transition of business models in the company's transformation projects, with the aim to increase business volume for Movement Mortgage and leverage the company's fintech services to develop mortgage industry specific solutions for Infosys customers.

Casey Crawford, CEO, Movement Mortgage, said, "Movement Mortgage is committed to providing loan officers, real estate agents and our borrowers with technology and a digital infrastructure that delivers an innovative, user-friendly experience on every platform and in every channel, both today and in the future. We're pleased to have selected Infosys as our strategic partner across these key business functions. Infosys' expertise in digital transformation, cloud technologies and mortgage and retail lending will help Movement continue to spearhead industrywide transformation that improves the mortgage experience for everyone and makes the dream of homeownership more accessible than ever before."

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys, said, "At Infosys, we have pioneered IT as a service for the financial industry by providing our clients with unique, industry-focused solutions as they embark on their digital transformation journeys. Our collaboration with Movement Mortgage sets the stage for a new era of mortgage services, and we couldn't be more excited to bring our collective expertise together in this next phase."

About Movement Mortgage

Movement Mortgage exists to love and value people by leading a Movement of Change in its industry, corporate culture and communities. Movement has funded more than $55 billion in residential mortgages since 2008 and is the seventh-largest retail mortgage lender in the U.S. Movement is best known for its innovative mortgage process and referable experience, which begins with Upfront Underwriting and a seven-day loan processing goal. The company employs more than 3,500 people, has more than 650 branches in the U.S. and is licensed in 49 states. Its nonprofit organization, the Movement Foundation, has reinvested approximately $40 million in communities to date. For more information, visit www.movement.com.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

