"Moving In: A Modern Musical" Sets the Stage for Excitement with Soundtrack Release, Festival Selections and Web Series Spin-Off

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Filmed entirely in Chicago and produced by Spoltz Productions, Moving In: A Modern Musical has already garnered rave reviews from early screeners, praised for its unique blend of humor, suspense, and catchy musical numbers. The film serves up gag-worthy chaos, starring Max, the sassiest exotic dancer in town. When he crashes at his BFF Zoe's place, things get fierce as Max develops a crush on Zoe's boyfriend, Ethan—it gets juicy!

Moving In: A Modern Musical Soundtrack Moving In: A Modern Musical It Aint The Same

A unique feature of Moving In is its retro MTV-style musical numbers, which evoke a sense of nostalgia. These vibrant sequences offer a musical interaction with the characters' emotions, turning their inner conflicts and joys into dynamic, story-propelling performances. The incredible vocals featured in the film are performed by the actual actors, highlighting the importance of casting for the production team.

Written and produced by Mike Spears, the soundtrack of Moving In: A Modern Musical is now available on all major streaming platforms. Featuring an eclectic mix of original songs ranging from upbeat pop anthems to soulful rock ballads, the soundtrack perfectly captures the film's dynamic energy and emotional depth.

A standout track, " Murder On North Halsted ," has quickly become a favorite, intensifying the dramatic revelation and serving as the pivotal turning point in the story. Fans are also driving up the streams on the rock ballad "It Ain't The Same," sung by Dekin Walter, who plays Ethan. With its huge soft rock sounds, Dekin's soaring vocals bring this heartfelt ballad to life, capturing the bittersweet emotions of a love moving past its honeymoon phase.

Evan Wilhelm delivers a seductive, villainous performance on " ," a cinematic, orchestra-driven piece that is both sexy and haunting. With echoes of Disney's Ursula in The Little Mermaid's "Poor Unfortunate Souls," Wilhelm's chilling vocals —"Wake up, wake up, I know you hear me"— make this track a thrilling event.

Nina Elam brings the fun with " Snap Out of It ," a lively disco track that is impossible to get out of your head. With its uplifting, spirit-shifting vibe, this song has the power to instantly raise the energy in any room.

In a pivotal moment, things get awkward during the dinner scene, but Zoe, played by Susie McCollum, eases the tension with her stunning riffs and ad-libs at the start of " Pressure ". This intense bop takes listeners on a ride. Director Mike Spears explains, "While the vocal melody is straightforward, the instruments are almost randomly melodic, making it hard to predict where the next note will fall, creating a sense of uncertainty".

Bella DaBalle adds so much sauce and sass to the soundtrack, featured on songs " No Threat " and the title track closing version "Moving In." Bella came in to only record one song, but because she did it so fast, I asked her to playfully be part of the title song. She learned it on the spot and knocked it out in a couple of takes," says Mike Spears.

As a bonus, the film features an embedded telenovela, Basic Bitches, an original work created by Adam Boltz, which has quickly become a fan favorite. The popularity of this over-the-top, funny, and dramatic show-within-a-show has led to the announcement of a spin-off series. Basic Bitches has become a star within the Moving In universe, extending its reach beyond the original film. Fans will be able to tune into the short episodic series via social media, with the original cast — Bella DaBalle, Angel Lopez, and Avery Cole.

Moving In has been officially selected to screen at the San Francisco Queer Film Festival and Reeling Film Festival in 2024. "We're thrilled to have our film recognized by SFQFF and Reeling," said Mike Spears, director of Moving In: A Modern Musical. "Chicago's Northalsted / Boystown neighborhood plays its own role in our story, and to have the film shown in a city that means so much to us is an honor."

Stay up to date with the latest news, screenings, and behind-the-scenes action by following us on social media and visiting our website

