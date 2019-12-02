Moving into Maine: LifeSecure Launches Long Term Care Coverage in New Market, Grows National Footprint

BRIGHTON, Mich., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSecure Insurance Company is doing business in Maine for the first time as the company has launched its Long Term Care Insurance (LTCI) in the state's worksite market.

With the addition of Maine, LifeSecure has grown its national footprint to 49 states and Washington, D.C.

"Long term care is an issue that's become all too familiar in households in Maine and across the country," said Patrick J. Prichard, LifeSecure president and CEO. "With the demand for long term care on the rise, more families understand the complex challenges of providing care and the importance of planning ahead for their own needs. We're excited to introduce an innovative LTC solution that can offer new opportunities to agents and their clients."

Paying for long term care expenses is the second-most common financial concern among Americans behind saving for retirement. And while more than half of Americans say they need LTCI, only 15% own a policy1.

Without a plan or solutions like LTCI, receiving long term care can take a major toll on the physical, emotional and financial health of entire families.

By designing a product that's easy to understand, LifeSecure's worksite LTCI helps families make informed decisions when planning for potential LTC needs and protecting their finances. LifeSecure's LTCI offers:

Straightforward coverage with just four simple plan designs

Flexible benefits that can provide for traditional LTC services, informal caregivers, home modifications, and other options that allow policyholders to receive care in a setting they prefer

Plan options to fit almost any size business

A simple online application and expedited approval process

LifeSecure will continue working to bring additional products to Maine, including the company's accident, critical illness and hospital recovery insurance.

About LifeSecure Insurance Company

Based in Brighton, Mich., LifeSecure Insurance Company is dedicated to its mission of delivering a different kind of insurance experience to create a better future for its customers. The company offers accident, critical illness, hospital indemnity and long term care insurance products. LifeSecure is licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Additional information is available at www.YourLifeSecure.com.

1 LIMRA and Life Happens. 2019 Insurance Barometer Study. Windsor, CT.

