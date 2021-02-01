Movista Makes Additional Strategic Hires, Accelerating Growth Trajectory

Stevenson will lead Movista's team of client partners and customer support representatives and power the execution of customer retention and growth initiatives. Kennedy will head up Movista's global sales team, drive the platform's expansion and implement rigorous growth efforts.

"The stronger our team grows, the stronger our service to the retail industry becomes."

For nearly 20 years, Stevenson has built a robust set of experiences leading people and organizations from the inside-out. Most recently on the North American leadership team at Accruent -- at the intersection of retail, results-driven software solutions and people management.

"The very thing that drew me most to Movista was the teams' ferocious commitment to customer partnerships," Stevenson noted, "and their strategic product investments to ensure their objectives and their customers' objectives are not only met, but exceeded. I'm energized to join this team, maintain critical relationships with retail leaders and continue to invest in the ever-evolving retail IT space."

"Store execution is an important and urgent topic for leading retailers. Movista's team of retail veterans have been solving these big problems for more than 10 years. Today, more than ever, store execution is a team sport consisting of multiple players-- I'm enthusiastic to join Movista because it is the connecting tool that enables digital collaboration for all key players on the team, ultimately resulting in an exponentially better experience for shoppers," Kennedy said.

Kennedy brings more than 15 years of experience leading teams and activating positive change in the retail solutions industry -- from improving execution strategies in stores with TOSHIBA Global Commerce Solutions, Inc. to propelling expansive digital transformation results at Fujitsu Americas.

The growing executive leadership team has set Movista up for the next phase of development, after growing more than 400% in the past 5 years. In 2019, the firm acquired Virginia-based competitor Natural Insight within a year of receiving a $12MM investment from Level Equity of New York.

This announcement comes shortly after hiring a new Chief Financial Officer, Adam Carson, and new Chief Customer Officer, Eric Wilson, late last year. The growing executive team's focus on delivering world-class software to their partners has never been sharper and more well-defined in the firm's 11-year-old history.

"Fran and Paul represent the best of the best in their roles," said Movista co-founder and CEO Stan Zylowski. "They are consummate professionals with impeccable records. Most importantly, they share the Movista spirit of placing clients first and letting growth follow. We could not have chosen two better people. The stronger our team grows, the stronger our service to the retail industry becomes."

About Movista

Founded in 2010, Movista Inc. provides the industry's leading mobile-first retail execution and workforce management platform, ONE by Movista. They constantly strive to create technical solutions and efficiencies that drive rapid sales increases while driving down costs. The enterprise platform replaces or integrates a multitude of disparate systems into one user-friendly, mobile interface. Learn more at https://movista.com.

SOURCE Movista

Related Links

movista.com

