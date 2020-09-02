Movista, USATF partner to use technology to log health screenings

For example, before any USATF national office employee can start their assigned shift, the app requires an answer to a series of questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. If the employee indicates they are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to risk, the system restricts them from working in the building that day and instructs the employee on what steps to take. If the employee has not been exposed to risk and is not experiencing symptoms, they are cleared for work.

All data is available to the company in real-time for compliance reporting both internally or to public health organizations. The health data of the employees is secure and confidential.

Movista is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas and they feel great pride that University of Arkansas alum and Olympic Champion Mike Conley, Sr. currently serves as USATF's Vice President. USATF will be health screening all HQ and High Performance Facility employees daily using the CORE by Movista app.

About USATF

USA Track & Field (USATF) is the National Governing Body for track and field, long-distance running and race walking in the United States. USATF encompasses the world's oldest organized sports, some of the most-watched events of Olympic broadcasts, the country's No. 1 high school and junior high school participatory sport and more than 30 million adult runners in the United States. For more information on USATF, visit www.usatf.org.

Movista, Inc.

Founded in 2010, Movista Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides the industry's leading mobile-first retail execution and workforce management platform, ONE by Movista.

Through the Project Health initiative, Movista is helping protect safety and compliance while simplifying reporting in this rapidly changing environment. The platform helps meet compliance demands, from small companies to a company with 60,000 employees. State-mandated initiatives are managed with the click of a button, and can provide location-specific, version-controlled local, state and federal regulations to employees through an integrated document management system.

To learn more visit https://explore.movista.com/projecthealth or email [email protected]

SOURCE Movista

Related Links

movista.com

