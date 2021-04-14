Mowies Expands On-Demand Platform with Harmonic's VOS Cloud Streaming SaaS

"As a recent entrant to the streaming market, Mowies is growing rapidly as more creators and users come onboard every day," said Alejo Arango, CEO at Mowies. "Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS gives us the ability to scale based on our growing viewership, without requiring investments in infrastructure. Thanks to Harmonic, we have a streamlined solution from source to screen, and we can confidently keep adding new content and gaining much needed visibility for content creators."

Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS supports the entire streaming workflow from ingest to delivery, allowing simpler on-demand streaming with easy control through a rich API. Mowies has improved the streaming quality and lowered overall streaming costs with Harmonic's EyeQ™ AI-based encoding technology on the VOS360 platform. EyeQ encoding reduces Mowies' storage and CDN requirements by up to 50% compared with traditional encoding methods. Harmonic's worldwide team of DevOps experts provides 24/7 monitoring and assistance to ensure the highest service availability for Mowies at all times.

"Mowies required a fast time-to-market, and that's an area where the VOS360 platform really shines. With its flexible cloud-based architecture, the VOS360 platform was up and running in weeks," said Alvaro Martin, vice president, sales and services, Latin America, at Harmonic. "With the VOS360 solution powering their streaming workflow, Mowies can deliver content from independent content creators and Hollywood filmmakers via a single, end-to-end platform, reducing their operating costs and decreasing complexity."

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

