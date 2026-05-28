PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxie Labs, a leading digital product and marketing agency, today announced the general availability of FNGRFOOD (FNGRFOOD.com), a proprietary cloud-based customer experience platform for restaurant and hospitality brands. Built to bridge the gap between rigid white-label apps and expensive custom builds, FNGRFOOD gives restaurant brands a flexible digital platform that connects ordering, loyalty, and guest experience into one seamless ecosystem.

Moxie Labs Debuts FNGRFOOD: The Digital Customer Experience Platform for the Fast Growing Restaurant Enterprise Speed Speed

At the core of FNGRFOOD is a library of conversion-optimized UX/UI frameworks. Unlike standard templates that restrict brand identity, FNGRFOOD's frameworks are highly customizable, allowing brands to maintain their unique aesthetic while benefiting from battle-tested interface designs proven to increase average check size and reduce order friction.

Key Features of FNGRFOOD include:

Highly Flexible UX Frameworks: Highly customizable templates rooted in data-driven design to ensure maximum conversion and brand alignment.

Highly customizable templates rooted in data-driven design to ensure maximum conversion and brand alignment. Orchestration Architecture: A cloud-native layer that synchronizes data across disparate systems such as Olo, Punchh, Flybuy, and others.

A cloud-native layer that synchronizes data across disparate systems such as Olo, Punchh, Flybuy, and others. Unified Analytics: A consolidated view of the guest journey, from first click to final pickup.

A consolidated view of the guest journey, from first click to final pickup. Smart Commerce: Enables advanced menu management and margin-optimized merchandising tools.

"We didn't want to reinvent the wheel; we wanted to perfect it," said Justin Mathews, Founder + CEO of Moxie Labs. "FNGRFOOD uses sophisticated design frameworks based on years of UX research. This gives brands a massive headstart with a UI that actually works, while providing the flexibility to customize the experience so it feels 100% authentic."

Validated by Industry Leaders

The quality and technical agility of the FNGRFOOD platform have earned praise from key partners across the restaurant technology landscape:

"Olo's open platform is built to give restaurant brands flexibility in how they create their digital guest experience," said Ali Tappe, Senior Partnerships Manager at Olo. "We're glad to see innovative partners like Moxie Labs building on top of our infrastructure, and we look forward to seeing where brands like Hattie B's take it."

"Speed and precision are everything in the off-premise world," added Ken McInerney, SVP of Partnerships at Flybuy. "The FNGRFOOD orchestration layer integrates with our location intelligence seamlessly, ensuring that the 'handoff' is perfect every time. Working with the Moxie team is a breath of fresh air—they build robust, scalable solutions that prioritize the guest above all else."

Flagship Success: Hattie B's Hot Chicken

The launch follows the successful deployment of FNGRFOOD for Hattie B's Hot Chicken, the family-owned Tennessee favorite known nationally for its fried chicken and Southern hospitality. Hattie B's recently transitioned its national digital presence to the FNGRFOOD platform, utilizing the framework's flexibility to enable a bespoke "Coop Club" rewards experience that reflects the brand's unique culture while maintaining elite performance standards. Flybuy's location intelligence powers Hattie B's pickup experience by sending staff early alerts when customers are nearby, ensuring that every handoff is fast and fresh.

About Moxie Labs & FNGRFOOD

Moxie Labs is a digital product agency that builds technology solutions for the restaurant industry and beyond. Its newest offering, FNGRFOOD, is a proprietary cloud-based customer experience platform designed to bridge the gap between rigid white-label apps and costly custom builds.

FNGRFOOD provides restaurant brands with a flexible digital layer that unifies POS systems, loyalty programs, and location services into a seamless guest experience, helping brands modernize operations, strengthen customer relationships, and maximize long-term value.

For more information, visit FNGRFOOD.com and MoxieLabs.co.

About Hattie B's Hot Chicken

With an emphasis on quality, authenticity and value, Hattie B's was founded in Nashville, Tennessee, by father-and-son duo Nick Bishop Sr. and Nick Bishop Jr. in 2012. From bone-in chicken to tenders and sandwiches, Hattie B's chicken is crispy, juicy and packed with flavor. With seven restaurants in Tennessee and locations in Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Illinois and Nevada, the fast-casual eatery continues to grow its devoted following. For more information, visit HattieB.com.

SOURCE Moxie Labs