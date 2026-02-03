Moxie Pest Control Awards $200,000 Grant to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Grant supports suicide prevention awareness and marks a new two-year partnership

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxie Pest Control today announced it will award $100,000 annually for the next two years to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) — a $200,000 total commitment — to support suicide prevention awareness, education, and community engagement nationwide.

AFSP is a leading organization dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide through research, education, advocacy, and support for individuals and families impacted by suicide. This partnership reflects Moxie Pest Control's continued commitment to raising suicide prevention awareness and encouraging open, compassionate conversations around mental health.

The two-year partnership builds on a 5-year relationship between Moxie Pest Control and AFSP, including employee participation in local Out of the Darkness Walks, where Moxie team members have gathered with families, friends, and community members to honor lives lost, share stories, and walk together in solidarity. Since 2022, Moxie Pest Control has raised over $250,000 for AFSP's mission.

"The work of AFSP is personally meaningful to me," said Jason Walton, founder of Moxie Pest Control. "Five years ago, my daughter Jessica died by suicide and left a hole in our hearts and in our lives. I'm thankful for all the work that AFSP does to raise awareness, strengthen community, and support resources essential to suicide prevention. Together, we are committed to reducing stigma and expanding our understanding and compassion."

Over the next two years, Moxie will collaborate with AFSP on awareness initiatives, storytelling, and community participation efforts designed to help ensure individuals and families know they are not alone and that support is available.

"Moxie Pest Control has been a longtime supporter of AFSP, and we thank the organization for the generous donation to our mission. I want to particularly thank the Walton family and the Moxie employees for participating in so many of the Out of the Darkness Community Walks over the years," said AFSP Chief Executive Officer Robert Gebbia. "Together, through the power of community, we are raising awareness so that others who have experienced loss or who have struggled with mental health know that they are not alone."

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Help is always available.

About Moxie Pest Control

Since 2000, Moxie Pest Control has been raising the standard in the pest control industry with a central focus on service, expertise, and building life-long connections with customers in 40+ communities that it serves through its own branches and Joshua's Pest Control and Mission Pest Control sister companies. Named for the drive and enthusiasm embraced by the team, Moxie's mission is to improve the quality of life for its customers, team, and community. The Moxie team asserts that kindness is contagious, and small gestures can have a big impact. Follow along on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn to see Moxie in your community.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss . AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn and TikTok .

Media interested in speaking with AFSP on this news are encouraged to fill out this press request form and review AFSP's Ethical Reporting Guidelines .

