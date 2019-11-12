MoxiWorks Acquires Imprev, the Best-in-Class Marketing Automation Service

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoxiWorks , the leading real estate technology platform, today announced it has acquired Imprev, the best-in-class provider of real estate marketing automation services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This follows the recent addition of Vector Capital as a significant financial investor.

Imprev's marketing service fully automates the creation of digital, social media, and print property marketing materials throughout the lifecycle of a brokerage's listings, ensuring optimum marketing practices and brand consistency across the brokerage. Imprev and MoxiWorks already share a deep integration and will now operate as one entity.

York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks, said, "This unique partnership is highly strategic and benefits Imprev and MoxiWorks' employees, and most importantly, our collective customers. It is in the truest sense, a win-win for everyone."

This acquisition furthers MoxiWorks' mission to become the premier open platform for the entire real estate industry. Customers of both companies should expect to enjoy all current services without disruption.

"Imprev has always put brokers and agents first. Our focus on customers has been the key to Imprev's success and was an absolute requirement when selecting the team to take Imprev into the future. In MoxiWorks we found the same entrepreneurial and customer centric DNA as Imprev and we look forward to seeing our technology continue to scale with the full support of MoxiWorks and Vector Capital," said Renwick Congdon, founder and CEO of Imprev.

Robert Amen, Managing Director of Vector Capital, said, "We are pleased to support MoxiWorks' acquisition of Imprev as it continues its relentless focus on its customers, client satisfaction, and deep, cross-industry relationships. Imprev enhances MoxiWorks' technology and product offering and furthers the company's ongoing mission to make real estate technology more automated."

Adding Imprev's marketing automation to MoxiWorks' sphere-based CRM, MoxiEngage, leading CMA interactive presentation product, MoxiPresent, recruiting system, marketing suite, websites, intranet, and the renowned MoxiCloud open platform, will continue efforts to help brokers, agents, and teams increase productivity, lower costs, and better manage the home buying and selling processes.

Baur added, "We are thrilled to welcome each and every member of the Imprev team to MoxiWorks (as Moxians!) and are excited to start 2020 with all engines roaring. We are looking forward to seeing all that we can accomplish together."

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 80 brokerages and 130,000 agents nationwide that account for more than 13% of the transactions in the U.S. MoxiWorks' customer retention over the past seven years stands proudly at 96%. Their integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that increases agents' repeat and referral business by 54%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform known as the MoxiCloud has tools from more than 50 partners that integrate to create unique brokerage solutions. MoxiWorks also powers the LeadingRE Cloud. Find more information at moxiworks.com.

About Imprev

Many of the most respected brands in real estate trust Imprev's Marketing Automation Services to set themselves apart from their competition. With Imprev, brokerages automatically create and continually update fully-branded print, digital, and social media marketing packages for all their agents' listings, giving them a recruiting edge and driving unprecedented brand consistency. Launched in 2001 and constantly updated, the Imprev platform powers the marketing centers for hundreds of brokerages and franchises—representing over 20% of real estate agents in North America—including franchises RE/MAX, LLC, Coldwell Banker® Real Estate, Corcoran Group, and NextHome, as well as top brokerages including Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Edina Realty, and Hunt Real Estate. Imprev also powers marketing automation for Homes.com . Discover more at www.imprev.com .

