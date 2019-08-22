MoxiWorks and Buyside Launch Powerful Integration for Best-in-Class CMA

Now, real estate agents can add the power of Buyside's intel on real-time buyer demand to their MoxiPresent listing presentations. With the click of a button, agents can now show actual buyers working with agents inside their network that are a match for the seller's home. Agents can also add Buyside heatmaps, which helps facilitate a conversation with sellers around pricing strategy and be an indicator of how quickly their home may sell. This additional content makes the agent look professional, competent, and ultimately, is a huge differentiator as they will be able to come to the table with buyers on day one.

"We're beyond excited to add this integration to MoxiPresent. Not only does this provide more oomph for the agent when trying to win a listing, but these buyer profiles that are generated are hooked into an actual buyer in the Buyside system, which means that an agent can directly contact the buyer or the buyer's agent and get a listing in front of them immediately," said Bryan Link, Product Manager at MoxiWorks.

The best-in-class interactive CMA presentation tool, MoxiPresent, has delighted the industry for years as the utmost powerhouse for CMAs. Users of MoxiPresent see 43% more business on average than those not leveraging it, and the average adoption rate stands proudly at 75%. This tool includes always up-to-date MLS data and enables on-the-fly editing, rich media, beautiful listing flyers, interactive buyer tours, commute times, and now, this advanced Buyside integration.

"Partner integrations that are deeply connected to streamline agent workflows is what the MoxiCloud partner program is striving for, which is why we're so excited about the MoxiPresent and Buyside integration," said Kylah Searing, Director of Partnerships and Integrations at MoxiWorks. "The ability for agents to get their buyer market analysis without ever leaving MoxiPresent, and have it displayed seamlessly in the presentation, is going to be a major win for them. Our brokerage clients have been asking for this and I'm thrilled to deliver it!"

About Buyside

Buyside is a data analytics & marketing company on a mission to help real estate brokers profit from their largest untapped asset: data. Buyside aggregates buyer activity from a variety of sources, using it to power actionable insights and intelligent marketing tools that help brokers: generate and capture seller leads, win more listings, and close more transaction sides in house. For more information, visit getbuyside.com.

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 72 brokerages and 120,000 agents nationwide that account for more than 13% of the transactions in the U.S. MoxiWorks' customer retention over the past seven years stands proudly at 96%. Their integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that increases agents' repeat and referral business by 54%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform known as the MoxiCloud has tools from more than 50 partners that integrate to create unique brokerage solutions. MoxiWorks also powers the LeadingRE Cloud. Find more information at moxiworks.com.

For more information on this topic and other press inquiries at MoxiWorks, please contact Tiana Baur at tiana@moxiworks.com.

SOURCE MoxiWorks

Related Links

https://moxiworks.com

