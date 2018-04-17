MoxiWorks Real Estate Tech Startup Captivates Employees from Industry Leaders

"MoxiWorks provides the perfect package for me. Great leadership and a shared vision for helping to connect the industry, a great team with a customer-first mentality, and a strong platform with lots of new innovations and rapid development cycles," said Alex Jacobs, Director of Business Development at MoxiWorks. Jacobs came from Lone Wolf, and prior to that was part of the First American Corporation, that was then spun off into what is known today as CoreLogic. "The open platform that MoxiWorks has created allows clients to connect whatever partners they need, which creates the best possible environment for their agents. It's why we're so passionate about what we do here."

MoxiWorks recently turned heads when they announced Hanna Holdings' investment in their startup, now being owned by the three largest regional real estate companies in the nation, along with Windermere Real Estate and Long and Foster Real Estate. They also power the LeadingRE Cloud, announced at the LeadingRE annual conference at the beginning of 2018.

Georgia Perez, VP of Business Development at MoxiWorks, said, "Alex, Nick, and Bennett all came from other large, well-known tech companies in real estate, and are able to act as trusted advisers. With a truly open platform in the Moxi Cloud, brokerages can assemble all of the best-in-class products they need, having confidence that they will all work together, regardless of who the provider is. Having these three experienced and dedicated sales professionals on our team to help brokerages navigate the sea of choices is a real gift to our clients." Perez leads the business development team at MoxiWorks not only with years of technology experience in the industry, but also as a real estate agent herself, bringing a unique perspective to the decision-making efforts behind the company's offerings.

Bennett Hutt, whom formerly worked at Realtor.com, is one of MoxiWorks' most recent recruits. He joins Alex Jacobs and Nick Van Valkenberg, all Directors of Business Development. Hutt said, "MoxiWorks has had a progressive trajectory in terms of where they're taking their technology and, most importantly, the Moxi Cloud open platform concept they've brought to life is transforming the industry as we know it."

Like his peers, Van Valkenberg came from a competitor. He mentioned, "Other industries that rely on technology have all moved to the cloud, use API integrations, and strive to make the lives of its users easier. While I enjoyed working for other industry leaders, I've always strived to be with the innovators and MoxiWorks absolutely checked that box for me. I mean have you seen the product?"

Perez added, "There is a lot of talk about technology in real estate these days, and a lot of shiny objects that glitter for a moment and become unadopted shelf ware soon thereafter. By providing a truly open platform that integrates, streamlines brokerage operations, and drives agent productivity, the MoxiWorks Sales team is able to serve brokerages actual needs in ways not previously available in the industry."

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 100,00 agents and 55 brokerages nationwide. Named one of the 10 Best Cloud Solution Providers of 2018 by Industry Era, MoxiWorks make brokerages more profitable by enabling their agents to be more productive, earning the highest adoption rates in the industry. MoxiWorks' integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that drastically increases agents' repeat and referral business by 40%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform, known as the Moxi Cloud, has tools from more than 40 partners that plug and play to create unique brokerage solutions. More information at moxiworks.com.

