MoxiWorks Secures Significant Additional Capital to Fund Transformation Centered on Innovation, Appoints New Leadership

SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MoxiWorks, a leading real estate sales and marketing software provider, today announced it has secured significant additional capital from its ownership group, including private equity partner Vector Capital, and brokerages Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and Windermere Real Estate, to fund the company's focus on innovation aimed at delivering unmatched value to its client base of over 800 brokerages and 400,000 agents navigating the changing residential real estate market. MoxiWorks also announced Craig Raeburn Jr. has been hired as Chief Revenue Officer to lead the company's evolving sales strategy.

"When I joined MoxiWorks six months ago, it was clear that the residential real estate industry was undergoing significant change. Situations like this create huge uncertainty, but also a huge opportunity for evolution to support the modern agent. And there was an opportunity to look inward and ask, 'What should we be doing differently to help drive success for our customers?'" MoxiWorks CEO Eric Elfman said. "Today, MoxiWorks is building new capabilities from the ground up that bring our well-respected legacy platform into the future. We are disrupting our company through investments in product and leadership to be a better partner to our customers. Vector Capital's support and Craig's experience aligning go-to-market strategies to drive growth allow us to accelerate our transformation, while also ensuring that we continue to meet our customers' needs and deliver the support they have come to expect."

The additional capital will be used to advance an aggressive product strategy in support of MoxiWorks' mission to help brokerages and their agents find, win, and close more deals. These center around four cornerstones: AI and automation, agent team capabilities, propensity scoring and mobile. This includes the development of expanded, modern capabilities that align with how agents work today, including an intuitive user interface that relies on AI and automation to streamline workflows and provide valuable insights that allow agents to work faster and smarter, and ultimately win more business.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Raeburn will be responsible for sales globally. He brings a broad background and unique ability to identify market opportunities, implement effective sales processes at both early-stage growth companies, and established market leaders throughout his 30-year career. Raeburn joins MoxiWorks from SimpleLegal, where he most recently led the legal operations software platform's sales organization. During his five-year tenure, he scaled SimpleLegal's business 7x through new customer acquisition and expansion strategies. Earlier, he served as Vice President, Commercial Programs at Provation and Global Vice President, Account Management at TyMetrix, a Wolters Kluwer business.

"Craig brings a wealth of experience and a customer-first mindset to MoxiWorks," Elfman said. "I had the pleasure of seeing his leadership firsthand at SimpleLegal and then a bigger role leading sales in our entire middle-market business unit. I look forward to working with him to ensure that our customers receive the support and innovative technology solutions that drive their businesses forward."

