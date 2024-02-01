Moxo named a Leader in Client Portals and Client Onboarding in G2's Winter 2024 Reports

G2, one of the most trusted review platforms for business technology, ranks products based on user satisfaction and market presence. For this season's reports, the consumer feedback awarded Moxo in categories critical to customer acquisition and retention.

Moxo also achieved best-in-class rankings across Mid-Market in G2's implementation, usability, and relationship indices, including:

Easiest To Use

Fastest Implementation

Easiest To Do Business With

Best Support

Users Love Us - Overall Product

Moxo's solution has consistently stood out due to its robust workflow experience and user-friendly design. The G2 Leader accolades for Client Portal and Client Onboarding recognizes Moxo's dedication to streamlining interaction workflows for businesses across industries. This is further highlighted by the Easiest to Use and Fastest Implementation designations, which spotlight the company's user-centric approach to both the product and rapid deployment, underscoring the value Moxo delivers.

Beyond the accolades, Moxo is proud of the feedback from its users that helped secure the Users Love Us - Overall Product badge. "We're thrilled to be recognized as a company our users love," said Stanley Huang, CTO of Moxo. "It drives home the importance of not just meeting but exceeding expectations as we empower businesses with customer engagement workflow solutions."

The G2 reports are influential for businesses seeking to invest in B2B software that elevates their customer-centric operations.

For more information about Moxo and its G2 recognitions or to request a demo of its award-winning solution, please visit www.moxo.com.

About Moxo

Make your business flow with Moxo. Streamline your customer interactions using Moxo Flow Workspaces, which uniquely blend workflow automation with contextual collaboration. From account onboarding to account management, templatize your frequent processes, track joint deliverables, complete tasks, fill forms, exchange documents, send messages and more.

Moxo was founded by the team that built WebEx and powers client interactions across industries such as financial services, technology, healthcare, legal, accounting, digital marketing, logistics, consulting, and more.

About G2

G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually—including employees at all Fortune 500 companies—use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

Contact

Christy Lamberjack

marketing@moxo.com

SOURCE Moxo