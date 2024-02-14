Moxo wins in G2's 2024 Best Software Awards for Best Project Management and Best Content Management Product

G2, the world's largest tech marketplace, today announced the winners, which are determined by the reviews of the software's users. Moxo stood out against hundreds of nominations, highlighting the company's dedication to creating powerful, user-friendly products that are trusted by businesses around the globe.

"We are thrilled to be honored as a winner in G2's 2024 Best Software Awards," said Leena Iyar, Chief Brand Officer. "This achievement highlights Moxo's innovative approach to streamlining complex business workflows and its commitment to enhancing user experience. With powerful features, Moxo has enabled organizations of all sizes to manage their customer projects, thereby propelling it to the forefront of its respective categories. It's rewarding to see that effort appreciated by our customers and the industry at large."

The G2 Best Software Awards differ from many accolades in that they are based solely on the voice of users. Moxo's high ratings not only underscore the software's efficacy but also the company's commitment to customer satisfaction.

For more information on Moxo's win, including Moxo's user-sourced reviews, visit G2's Awards center here .

About Moxo

Make your business flow with Moxo. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide, Moxo helps businesses streamline external business projects from account onboarding to account management. Visit moxo.com for more information.

About G2

G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually—including employees at all Fortune 500 companies—use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

CONTACT: Christy Lamberjack, marketing@moxo.com

